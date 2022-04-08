£28m boost for Brighton bus services
Plans to make Brighton’s bus services quicker, cheaper and more reliable have been given £27.9million funding by the government.
Brighton and Hove City Council and Brighton and Hove Buses are already working on how to achieve a range of targets aimed at getting more people on board.
The Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), which was approved by councillors last September, includes trialling improved frequencies on less well-used routes, possible new bus lanes on the A23 and A259, moving to all-electric fleets, more limited stop services, simplified fares and better bus shelters.
The funding from the Department for Transport (DfT) will be released once a formal agreement – known as an “enhanced partnership” – is officially struck.
And the council also learnt this week its bid for £499,500 from the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) to upgrade the exhausts of about 40 buses to reduce emissions has also been successful.
Councillor Steve Davis, Co-Chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee said: “This is fantastic news for the future of bus travel in Brighton & Hove and I would like to thank our council team for their hard work in putting together the BSIP.
“We already have excellent bus usage in the city and a great relationship with local bus operators. This funding will help us to build on work that’s being done, continue to improve bus services and enable more people to travel by bus.
“Getting more people onto public transport is vital if we’re to cut carbon emissions in the city and tackle the climate emergency we face. Improving our bus network and making services accessible for everyone is a key part of doing that.”
Ed Wills, managing director for Brighton and Hove and Metrobus said: “We are delighted that the Department for Transport (DfT) has provisionally awarded the city £27.9m to implement a local Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP)
“We work hard every day to provide a frequent and reliable bus service for the community.
“With BSIP funding we look forward to implementing further initiatives in addition to what we currently provide.
“Ultimately our shared aim with Brighton and Hove City Council is to get more people out of their cars and onto buses to help tackle climate change and make the bus a natural choice.”
3 Comments
Ed Wills says “Ultimately our shared aim with Brighton and Hove City Council is to get more people out of their cars and onto buses to help tackle climate change and make the bus a natural choice”.
Just to point out that the council PROMISED to make the city carbon neutral by 2030 so Ed needs to make his fleet zero-emission by 2030 to really have a “shared aim”.
How much will the spend on diesel buses reduce total carbon emissions in the city by 2030 – tonnes per year and percentage of total city?
And hate to remind bus companies that the worst place for NOx emissions in the city is by The Clock Tower in North Street where there are hardly any private motor vehicles
Also sorry to spoil the dream, but is there anyone that really wants to travel by bus when a car (or a bike for that matter) provides direct A-B, on-demand all-weather, flexible, rapid, safe, flexible load, transportation?
Will bus companies be providing better cross city routes rather than insisting all routes funnel through the Clock Tower meaning that only journeys to town centres are practical? Portslade to Saltdean by bus takes 90 minutes – by car 30 minutes.
Cheaper. Really? That’s what is needed and is promised here. But neither the council nor the bus company mentions it. Just enhanced services
Brighton bus prices are going up next week. So when will we see this reversed and prices reduced?
I’m not holding my breath…
How silly of me to think the bus company was a private company… oh they are. This funding will help with their profits. Does anyone think they will reduce their fare for travel remembering our busses are more expensive than London.