£28m boost for Brighton bus services



Plans to make Brighton’s bus services quicker, cheaper and more reliable have been given £27.9million funding by the government.

Brighton and Hove City Council and Brighton and Hove Buses are already working on how to achieve a range of targets aimed at getting more people on board.

The Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP), which was approved by councillors last September, includes trialling improved frequencies on less well-used routes, possible new bus lanes on the A23 and A259, moving to all-electric fleets, more limited stop services, simplified fares and better bus shelters.

The funding from the Department for Transport (DfT) will be released once a formal agreement – known as an “enhanced partnership” – is officially struck.

And the council also learnt this week its bid for £499,500 from the Department for Food, Environment and Rural Affairs (Defra) to upgrade the exhausts of about 40 buses to reduce emissions has also been successful.

Councillor Steve Davis, Co-Chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee said: “This is fantastic news for the future of bus travel in Brighton & Hove and I would like to thank our council team for their hard work in putting together the BSIP.

“We already have excellent bus usage in the city and a great relationship with local bus operators. This funding will help us to build on work that’s being done, continue to improve bus services and enable more people to travel by bus.

“Getting more people onto public transport is vital if we’re to cut carbon emissions in the city and tackle the climate emergency we face. Improving our bus network and making services accessible for everyone is a key part of doing that.”

Ed Wills, managing director for Brighton and Hove and Metrobus said: “We are delighted that the Department for Transport (DfT) has provisionally awarded the city £27.9m to implement a local Bus Service Improvement Plan (BSIP)

“We work hard every day to provide a frequent and reliable bus service for the community.

“With BSIP funding we look forward to implementing further initiatives in addition to what we currently provide.

“Ultimately our shared aim with Brighton and Hove City Council is to get more people out of their cars and onto buses to help tackle climate change and make the bus a natural choice.”