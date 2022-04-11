BREAKING NEWS

Vandals destroy park’s cherry saplings

Posted On 11 Apr 2022 at 5:19 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Vandals have destroyed new cherry trees planted in Preston Park.

The saplings, which were only planted this year, were snapped in two over the weekend.

The council says the vandalism has been reported to the police and it will be liaising with officers to try to catch those responsible.

Park user Elliot Jenkins said: “It is with complete dismay that I saw the remains of the wanton destruction of seven of the new cherry trees at Preston Park today.

“We use the park every day and we’re looking forward to seeing these guys in full bloom.

“I know probably no one will be held to account for this act of vandalism, but I wanted to add my voice to the obvious feeling of disheartenment I had when seeing this thoughtless aftermath.

“I hope these trees can be replaced and the people that spent time and energy planting these trees can be buoyed in the knowledge that everyone  visiting our park appreciates their time and effort.”

A council spokesperson said: “We’re angry and saddened by this act of mindless vandalism.

“We understand the Friends of Preston Park have reported this incident to the police.

“We will be liaising with the police in the hope of catching those responsible. Vandalism is never acceptable.

“We will be liaising with the Friends of Preston Park as to how we might best replace the damaged trees.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have any more trees of this type in stock, and we are also right at the end of the normal planting season.

“We will replant replacement trees during the next planting season, which starts in October.

“Unfortunately, it would simply not be viable to install effective anti-vandalism protection around every tree we plant in the city.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com