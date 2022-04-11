Vandals destroy park’s cherry saplings

Vandals have destroyed new cherry trees planted in Preston Park.

The saplings, which were only planted this year, were snapped in two over the weekend.

The council says the vandalism has been reported to the police and it will be liaising with officers to try to catch those responsible.

Park user Elliot Jenkins said: “It is with complete dismay that I saw the remains of the wanton destruction of seven of the new cherry trees at Preston Park today.

“We use the park every day and we’re looking forward to seeing these guys in full bloom.

“I know probably no one will be held to account for this act of vandalism, but I wanted to add my voice to the obvious feeling of disheartenment I had when seeing this thoughtless aftermath.

“I hope these trees can be replaced and the people that spent time and energy planting these trees can be buoyed in the knowledge that everyone visiting our park appreciates their time and effort.”

A council spokesperson said: “We’re angry and saddened by this act of mindless vandalism.

“We understand the Friends of Preston Park have reported this incident to the police.

“We will be liaising with the police in the hope of catching those responsible. Vandalism is never acceptable.

“We will be liaising with the Friends of Preston Park as to how we might best replace the damaged trees.

“Unfortunately, we don’t have any more trees of this type in stock, and we are also right at the end of the normal planting season.

“We will replant replacement trees during the next planting season, which starts in October.

“Unfortunately, it would simply not be viable to install effective anti-vandalism protection around every tree we plant in the city.”