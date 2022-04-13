Giant flower planters toppled



Two large flower planters in a busy high street have been vandalised – just days after saplings in a nearby park were snapped in two.

The latest bout of horticultural vandalism happened overnight between Monday and Tuesday on London Road, when two of the three large tiered planters opposite Oxford Street were pushed over.

It follows cherry tree saplings being destroyed in Preston Park over the weekend.

The planters, which appeared in London Road and Portland Road last month, were rented for a short time, with money from the EU intended to “build back better” from the pandemic, and due to be removed in the near future.

A council spokesperson said: “We’re really disappointed that two of the flower planters on the London Road have been damaged.

“We had rented them on a temporary basis with money we were allocated from the national Welcome Back fund.

“It was one of a wide range of initiatives aimed at helping us welcome back visitors as Covid lockdown restrictions ease.

“We are tidying up the damage and removing the fallen planters to make the area safe.

“The planters were due to be returned in the near future. We are currently assessing whether it will be viable to reinstate them, but no decisions have been taken.”

“At this stage we don’t know how the damage was caused.”

Brighton and Hove City Council was given £324,269 under the Welcome Back Fund.

Government guidance recommends it is spent on measures such as: