Police helicopter joins search for ‘man in need of medical assistance’

Posted On 13 Apr 2022 at 12:45 am
Police detained a man after an air and ground search in Hove late last night (Tuesday 12 April).

Sussex Police called on a helicopter from the National Police Air Service as they looked for the man north and south of the railway line in Hove.

The helicopter was seen over the West Hove area as well as Hangleton and the Knoll estate from about 11pm to 11.30pm.

This morning (Wednesday 13 April), shortly after midnight, Sussex Police said: “At about 10.30pm this evening (Tuesday 12 April), police received a report of a man in need of medical treatment in Portland Road, Hove.

“Officers conducted a search of the area, assisted by the National Police Air Service helicopter, and the man was found in the vicinity of Hove Cemetery.

“He has been safely detained and taken to hospital, pending further inquiries.”

