Pavilion launches Bridgerton dance classes

Fans of Bridgerton can discover how to dance, chat and flirt the Regency way at the Royal Pavilion next month.

Fascination with the etiquette, fashions and Regency history is high with the launch of the second series of the Netflix series Bridgerton. The first series attracted over 82 million viewers making it the channel’s most watched series ever.

Led by costumed actors, participants will discover how to behave in polite society by planning for an imaginary Grand Ball to be held by George IV in 1831.

Skills to be taught will involve how to flutter your fan correctly, a vital skill in Regency times when every lady would carry a fan on their evenings out.

How to gossip and hold a conversation will also feature as polite society would be expected to understand the social hierarchy and follow rules such as not laughing too loudly or discussing finances or ‘vulgar’ subjects.

Participants to the workshop on Saturday 7 May will also learn some basic Regency dancing which was essential for all partygoers whatever their age.

Guests are invited to dress up if they would like and to bring a pair of gloves and a fan if you have one. The events run by Regency Delights are designed as part of our Regency Wardrobe season.

CEO of RPMT Hedley Swain said: “This event will be extremely good fun for fans of the Regency period which was so graceful and elegant.

“The Royal Pavilion would have been the venue for many grand balls and events when George IV lived here and it is wonderful to recreate a part of history for modern audiences.”

The Regency Wardrobe is a collection of imagined garments whose design reflects the fashion, style and history of the Regency era. With decoration directly inspired by aspects of its interiors, ball gowns, walking dresses, parasols and bags, bring life to the beautiful rooms of the Royal Pavilion.

Each unique piece is created by artist Stephanie Smart, using only paper and thread.