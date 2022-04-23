Brighton lifeboat crew carry out two rescues in strong offshore winds

The RNLI Brighton lifeboat was called out twice this afternoon (Saturday 23 April) as a dinghy then two paddleboarders were blown out to sea by strong offshore winds.

The volunteer crew launched just after 2pm after reports that a small dinghy with three people onboard was in trouble.

The RNLI said: “At the time of the call, the dinghy was west of Brighton Marina, about 400m out.

“It had launched from the beach but was being blown further out by a northerly wind and there were issues restarting the engine.

“The Random Harvest launched and quickly got to the dinghy. The occupants were taken onboard the lifeboat and the dinghy was towed back to the Marina.

“The crew were then tasked to two casualties on a paddleboard being blown out to sea off Saltdean.

“By the time the lifeboat arrived they were one to two miles offshore.

“They had a telephone and had called 999 as the wind was too strong and they could not get back.

“When the lifeboat arrived, one had been in the water for nearly one hour.

“The pair were taken to the lifeboat station in Brighton Marina.”

Brighton lifeboat operations manager Roger Cohen said: “We are pleased that both paddleboarders were ok.

“When there is a strong offshore wind, you can quickly find yourself a long way from the shore and it can be extremely difficult to get back as this pair found out.

“As the sea temperature is still around 11C, we would recommend anyone going out to wear a wetsuit and to keep your phone in a waterproof bag so you can call for help if you need it.

“And if you do get into trouble, stay on the paddleboard until help arrives.

“Stand-up paddleboards are very popular at the moment and we are expecting to see many of them on the beaches this summer.

“We hope that people will take the proper precautions and steps to ensure that they can enjoy them safely on the water.

“If you are planning on using a paddleboard at the beach, please make sure to

always choose a lifeguarded beach

always check the tide and weather conditions before heading out

always carry a means of calling for help on your person in case of an emergency

…

“Stand-up paddleboarding can be a lot of fun but it is important to remember that, as with any watersport, it can be potentially dangerous as well if not taken seriously.”