Brighton University member of staff arrested on suspicion of fraud

A member of staff at Brighton University has been arrested as part of a fraud investigation.

Sussex Police said that a 62-year-old member of university staff had been arrested on suspicion of fraud by abuse of position and by misrepresentation.

The force said the suspect had been released under investigation.

The fraud investigation started after university bosses became concerned last year.

Forensic accountants were brought in to investigate, the BBC reported, adding that last November, the matter was reported to the police.

According to the BBC, the university’s vice chancellor Debra Humphris said in a recent annual report that the university was changing its processes.

She said that the changes were intended to prevent the university falling victim to something similar in the future.

The BBC quoted the university as saying: “The University of Brighton has reported an internal case of suspected fraud for investigation by the police.

“The university’s audit committee received a full report into the matter following an independent investigation.”