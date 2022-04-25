BREAKING NEWS

Burglar jailed for ramming police vehicles in stolen car

Posted On 25 Apr 2022 at 1:56 pm
By :
Comment: 0


Brighton burglar Dale Crozier has been jailed after trying to ram his way out of a police traffic stop in a stolen vehicle.

Crozier, 31, of no fixed address, was stopped by officers near Brighton Marina on 1 February while driving a Volkswagen Touran that had been stolen from a driveway two days previously.

Despite being boxed in by several police vehicles, Crozier refused to stop the car and tried to force his way out, injuring two officers in the process.

He was finally detained after officers released pepper spray through his window and arrested him on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and driving without insurance and while disqualified.

After being released on conditional bail, Crozier was rearrested on Friday, February 11 after being linked to a burglary at a hair salon in Western Road on January 28.

CCTV from the salon clearly showed him breaking in and stealing cash and electrical items.

Crozier was also caught on CCTV breaking into another hair salon in Gardner Street on January 26, from which around £700 of electrical equipment was taken.

On January 31, he was also seen on CCTV breaking into a Papa John’s in Station Road, Portslade. He stole the cash register and other items.

Crozier was charged with three counts of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and without insurance and possession of a pointed article in a public place.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, April 11, was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Rob Lewis said: “Dale Crozier’s extensive criminal record speaks for itself, with dozens of convictions stretching back to 2005.

“Not only did these thefts have financial and emotional impacts on his victims, he also risked seriously injuring two police officers in a reckless attempt to escape capture.

“I would like to thank the victims for supporting the investigation and everybody who helped secure this sentence.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Darth Vader found lurking in dark side of Pavilion pond

Posted On24 Mar 2022

Volunteers wanted to help save our seagulls and pigeons

Posted On14 Mar 2022

Brighton reptile centre welcomes stowaway gecko from China

Posted On03 Feb 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com