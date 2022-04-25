Burglar jailed for ramming police vehicles in stolen car



Brighton burglar Dale Crozier has been jailed after trying to ram his way out of a police traffic stop in a stolen vehicle.

Crozier, 31, of no fixed address, was stopped by officers near Brighton Marina on 1 February while driving a Volkswagen Touran that had been stolen from a driveway two days previously.

Despite being boxed in by several police vehicles, Crozier refused to stop the car and tried to force his way out, injuring two officers in the process.

He was finally detained after officers released pepper spray through his window and arrested him on suspicion of aggravated vehicle taking and driving without insurance and while disqualified.

After being released on conditional bail, Crozier was rearrested on Friday, February 11 after being linked to a burglary at a hair salon in Western Road on January 28.

CCTV from the salon clearly showed him breaking in and stealing cash and electrical items.

Crozier was also caught on CCTV breaking into another hair salon in Gardner Street on January 26, from which around £700 of electrical equipment was taken.

On January 31, he was also seen on CCTV breaking into a Papa John’s in Station Road, Portslade. He stole the cash register and other items.

Crozier was charged with three counts of burglary, aggravated vehicle taking, driving while disqualified and without insurance and possession of a pointed article in a public place.

He pleaded guilty to all charges and at Lewes Crown Court on Monday, April 11, was sentenced to 24 months in prison.

Detective Sergeant Rob Lewis said: “Dale Crozier’s extensive criminal record speaks for itself, with dozens of convictions stretching back to 2005.

“Not only did these thefts have financial and emotional impacts on his victims, he also risked seriously injuring two police officers in a reckless attempt to escape capture.

“I would like to thank the victims for supporting the investigation and everybody who helped secure this sentence.”