Twelve bands announced for official Jordan Mooney memorial charity concert

Posted On 26 Apr 2022 at 6:22 pm
Jordan Mooney

It has today been announced that there will be an Official Jordan Mooney Memorial Charity Concert in order to celebrate the life of the famous punk rock and fashion icon that sadly passed away this month.

Concorde 2 will host ‘Official Jordan Mooney Memorial Charity Concert’ (pic Andy Sturmey)

The event will be held here in Brighton at the popular Concorde 2 which is located opposite Brighton Beach on the way towards Brighton Marina. The event will run from 2pm until 11pm on Sunday 29th May 2022 and will feature at least ten specially selected music groups who either were friends of Jordan’s or were bands that produced music that she loved.

Punk icon Jordan Mooney

The list of groups participating is an accurate reflection of Jordan’s music taste, which some may learn wasn’t solely just for punk rock. Although punk rock ethics will be in place for this memorial concert. This means all bands will be treated equally and so the running order of acts will deliberately be mixed up. I certainly wouldn’t assume that the arguably larger names on the bill will be appearing later on towards the conclusion of the event as this will not be the case! It is recommended to get down there early, especially as there will be a limited edition souvenir programme up for grabs!

Fashion icon Jordan Mooney

Already confirmed for this event are The Monochrome Set, Gaye Bykers On Acid, Johnny Moped, Spizzenergi, Peter Perrett, Jamie Perrett, DITZ, Bootleg Blondie, AK/DK, The Pink Diamond Revue, Monakis, and Fruity Water.

AK/DK, Bootleg Blondie, DITZ and Fruity Water will be performing live at ‘Official Jordan Mooney Memorial Charity Concert’

Other names within the music world are anticipated to also be in attendance.
John Robb will compere the event and there will be DJ sets consisting of tunes that Jordan loved in between live performances and other happenings, such as slide shows throughout the event. Food, including vegan options, are available on site as well as drinks.

Gaye Bykers On Acid, Johnny Moped, Monakis and Spizzenergi will be performing live at ‘Official Jordan Mooney Memorial Charity Concert’

This is an all day and evening charity concert with the proceeds from ticket sales going to Cats Protection and the Music Venue Trust.

Peter Perrett & Jamie Perrett, will be performing live at ‘Official Jordan Mooney Memorial Charity Concert’ and John Robb will be compere. (Bottom right: MagpieArtUK)

It is very likely that tickets for this exciting event will sell out in super-fast time, so it would be wise to snap yours up very soon. These are available right now from the Concorde 2 website – click HERE.         

The Monochrome Set and The Pink Diamond Revue will be performing live at ‘Official Jordan Mooney Memorial Charity Concert’

Cats Protection is a registered Charity No. 203644 (England and Wales) and SCO37711 (Scotland).
Music Venue Trust is a Charity registered with the Charity Commission of England and Wales, registration no: 1159846.

Event flyer

