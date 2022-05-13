Neighbours object to drinks licence for new Hove deli

Neighbours have objected to a new deli owner’s application for a drinks licence.

Jump’s Delicatessen, in Richardson Road, Hove, is due to open in the old Curiosity Kitchen premises, next to Drury Tea and Coffee.

The owner, chef Vanessa Forder-Hogg, 53, of Langdale Road, Hove, has applied for a premises licence to serve wine by the glass, with food, from noon to 7pm Monday to Saturday.

A report by Brighton and Hove City Council licensing officials said that Jump’s Delicatessen had no plans to sell takeaway drinks.

Customers would sit at two tables outside the front of the premises or three tables inside, each with four seats.

The application named Simon Andrews as the designated premises supervisor, the person with day-to-day responsibility for alcohol.

Four neighbours have formally objected to the licence application, raising concerns about the business hours stretching into the evening.

The proposed trading hours do not breach the council’s licensing policy but the objections mean that the application must be decided by a licensing panel, made up of three councillors.

One of the objectors, whose details were redacted on the council’s website, said: “The granting of this licence has the potential to introduce a night-time economy to the road by stealth to the detriment of its residents.

“The property is neighboured and overlooked by many residential properties and gardens, and the playing of music into the evening will be a nuisance to these people, particularly in the summer months when people have to have their windows open.”

Another objector, whose details were also redacted by the council, said: “By allowing Jump’s Delicatessen Ltd to sell alcohol by the glass till 7pm, the café will increase people and vehicle traffic, affecting the local community.

“It will create incidents under alcohol influence and decrease safety for local adult residents, children and pets.

“Last orders taken by 7pm do not mean café guests will finish their drinking by 7pm.”

The council licensing panel hearing is due to start at 10am next Monday (16 May) and is scheduled to be webcast on the council’s website.