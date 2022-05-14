The Burning of a Sicilian Whore
The Burning of a Sicilian Whore is written and performed by Giulia Menichelli.
She says “I enjoy playing with my physicality and I am open and bold in embracing new ideas in order to develop interesting and different characters: from the sensual and sophisticated Dorimene, in Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme, to the neurotic and strong headed Marion, in Road”.
This new show centres on her Italian roots with a look at abusive husbands, madman fathers, maniac brothers.
In seventeenth-century Sicily, they are a tricky problem for too many women. But… not for much longer as, when a resourceful courtesan takes matters into her own hands, that problem will soon be solved, in a world that will not help women… in any other way.
Content Warning:
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.