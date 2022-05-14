BREAKING NEWS

The Burning of a Sicilian Whore

Posted On 14 May 2022
The Burning of a Sicilian Whore is written and performed by Giulia Menichelli.

She says “I enjoy playing with my physicality and I am open and bold in embracing new ideas in order to develop interesting and different characters: from the sensual and sophisticated Dorimene, in Le Bourgeois Gentilhomme, to the neurotic and strong headed Marion, in Road”.

This new show centres on her Italian roots with a look at abusive husbands, madman fathers, maniac brothers.

In seventeenth-century Sicily, they are a tricky problem for too many women. But… not for much longer as, when a resourceful courtesan takes matters into her own hands, that problem will soon be solved, in a world that will not help women… in any other way.

Content Warning:

Audience Interaction, References to Sexual Abuse, Swearing, References to Violence, Themes of domestic abuse.
14 May 2022 16:00 – 17:45
15 May 2022 16:00 – 17:45
03 June 2022 19:00 – 20:45
04 June 2022 16:00 – 17:45
05 June 2022 16:00 – 17:45
Venue
Friends’ Meeting House
Ship StreetBN1 1AF

