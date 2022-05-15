Bryan Adams is ‘So Happy It Hurts’

BRYAN ADAMS – BRIGHTON CENTRE 13.5.22

Bryan Adams, Canadian guitarist, singer, songwriter, composer, record producer, and photographer, a true and extraordinary talent. He has become something of a legend, platinum selling and Grammy award winning artist, selling more than 100 million records across the world making him one of the best-selling musicians of all time!

He attracts loyal and devoted fans who are prepared to travel some distance to see his performances. This is the fourth UK gig in his current tour, the three previous at The Royal Albert Hall. The tour originally started in 2019 as the ‘Shine A Light’ tour then paused and restarted as ‘So Happy It Hurts’ following a two year break due to Covid lockdown.

He has surrounded himself with a group of really talented musicians, Keith Scott – lead guitar, backing vocals who has also worked with Cher, Tina Turner, David Bowie, Bryan Ferry, plus many other musicians. Adams has described Scott as “the most underrated guitarist ever”. Pat Steward – drums, backing vocals has also worked with Hall & Oates, Cher, Tina Turner, Alice Cooper, David Bowie and Elvis Costello to name just a few. Solomon Walker on bass with Gary Breit on keyboards both adding backing vocals completed the line-up.

At the start of the performance the audience were entertained by a flying car, imagery taken from his new album ‘So Happy It Hurts’. The room went dark, then the voice of John Cleese boomed out at the start of “Kick Ass” …. ‘Let there be ROCK!’ Immediately you’re aware that you were in for something special, his loyal fans were ready, and the Brighton Centre was soon bouncing. Next was ‘Can’t Stop This Thing We Started’ from the album ‘Waking Up The Neighbours’, then it was time for a classic (and my favourite track) ‘Run To You’ originally from the 1984 album ‘Reckless’ but featuring in all of his compilations.

Then they slowed things down a bit with ‘Shine A Light’ and ‘Heaven’, with the crowd singing the lead vocal … a lot of the time! ‘Go Down Rockin’ followed by ‘It’s Only Love’ (originally recorded with Tina Turner) got us all rocking again and featured a brilliant guitar solo from Keith Scott. Next up a song written during lockdown as a lament to live touring ‘On The Road’.

Time for a bit of fun with the audience as he turned the camera on them for a best dancer competition with ‘You Belong To Me’. The hits carried on with ‘Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman?’ from the movie Don Juan DeMarco (starring Johnny Depp), ‘Here I Am’ and ‘When You’re Gone’ originally featuring Mel C.

He then performed the classic hit ‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ the longest unbroken run (16 weeks) at number one in the UK. The audience knew every word and sang all the way through.

Six more songs brought the concert to the end which included, ‘Back To You’, ‘One Night Love Affair’, ‘Rebel’, ’18 Til I Die’, and the iconic ‘Summer Of ’69’ then ‘Cuts Like A Knife’ before the demanded encore.

With the band back on stage … First up was the title track from his current album ‘So Happy It Hurts’ followed by the final song with the band, ‘These Are The Moments That Make Up My Life’.

With just Adams left on stage with his acoustic guitar he did a quick audience request ‘Always Have, Always Will’. Then finishing with solo acoustic versions of ‘Straight From The Heart’ and ‘All For Love’. A superb night was had by all.

The band:

Bryan Adams – lead vocals, rhythm guitar

Keith Scott – lead guitar, backing vocals

Pat Steward – drums, backing vocals

Solomon Walker – bass, backing vocals

Gary Breit – keyboards, backing vocals

Bryan Adams setlist:

‘Kick Ass‘ (‘So Happy It Hurts’, 2022)

‘Can’t Stop This Thing We Started‘ (‘Waking Up The Neighbours’, 1991)

‘Run To You’ (‘Reckless’, 1984)

‘Shine A Light’ (‘Shine A Light‘, 2019)

‘Heaven‘ (‘Reckless’, 1984)

‘Go Down Rockin’‘ (‘Get Up’), 2015)

‘It’s Only Love’ (‘Reckless’, 1984)

‘On The Road‘ (‘So Happy It Hurts‘, 2022)

‘You Belong To Me‘ (‘Get Up’, 2015)

‘Have You Ever Really Loved A Woman?‘ (‘Soundtrack: Don Juan DeMarco’, 1994)

‘Here I Am‘ (‘Soundtrack: Spirit, Stallion Of The Cimarron’, 2002)

‘When You’re Gone‘ (‘On A Day Like Today’, 1998)

‘(Everything I Do) I Do It For You’ (‘Soundtrack: Robin Hood: Prince Of Thieves’, 1991)

‘Back To You‘ (‘Back To You‘, 1997)

‘One Night Love Affair‘ (‘Reckless’, 1984)

‘Rebel’ (‘Into The Fire’, 1987)

’18 Til I Die‘ (’18 til I Die’, 1996)

‘Summer Of ’69‘ (‘Reckless’, 1984)

‘Cuts Like A Knife‘ (‘Cuts Like A Knife’, 1983)

(encore)

‘So Happy It Hurts‘ (‘So Happy It Hurts’, 2022)

‘These Are The Moments That Make Up My Life’ (‘Cuts Like A Knife’, 1983)

‘Always Have, Always Will‘ (‘So Happy It Hurts’, 2022)

‘Straight From The Heart’ (‘Cuts Like A Knife’, 1983)

‘All For Love’ (‘Soundtrack: The Three Musketeers‘, 1993)

