Hove mother faces jury charged with attempted murder of 10-year-old son

A Hove mother charged with the attempted murder of her 10-year-old son has gone on trial at Brighton Crown Court.

Pembe Mehmetaliogullari, 47, of Lower Market Street, Hove, was charged after Mustafa Mehmetaliogullari died at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton, on Sunday 30 September 2018.

Mustafa, who lived with severe physical and mental disabilities, was admitted to the Royal Alex for treatment three days before he died.

His mother was said to have given him a noxious substance.

At the time, mother and son were living in Eastview Terrace, Sedlescombe, north of Hastings.

The trial of Mehmetaliogullari, who denies the charge, is expected to last until the middle to end of next month.

High Court judge Dame Justine Thornton – known as Mrs Justice Thornton – is presiding.

The jury is expected to hear from expert witnesses including toxicologists in the coming weeks.

The trial continues.