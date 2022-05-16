BREAKING NEWS

Hove mother faces jury charged with attempted murder of 10-year-old son

Posted On 16 May 2022 at 11:23 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A Hove mother charged with the attempted murder of her 10-year-old son has gone on trial at Brighton Crown Court.

Pembe Mehmetaliogullari

Pembe Mehmetaliogullari, 47, of Lower Market Street, Hove, was charged after Mustafa Mehmetaliogullari died at the Royal Alexandra Children’s Hospital, in Brighton, on Sunday 30 September 2018.

Mustafa, who lived with severe physical and mental disabilities, was admitted to the Royal Alex for treatment three days before he died.

His mother was said to have given him a noxious substance.

At the time, mother and son were living in Eastview Terrace, Sedlescombe, north of Hastings.

The trial of Mehmetaliogullari, who denies the charge, is expected to last until the middle to end of next month.

High Court judge Dame Justine Thornton – known as Mrs Justice Thornton – is presiding.

The jury is expected to hear from expert witnesses including toxicologists in the coming weeks.

The trial continues.

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Kafka comes to Lewes as minor motoring offence drives court to distraction

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

Deadline looms for chance to win £800k dream home in charity raffle

Posted On19 Mar 2021

Adopting in the pandemic – two parents supported by PACT share their story

Posted On15 Dec 2020

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com