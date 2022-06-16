Man charged with strangling woman in Portslade days after new laws come in



A man accused of strangling a woman in Portslade is the first to be charged by Sussex Police under new domestic abuse laws.

Jeremy Bird, 25, appeared at court on Monday charged with strangling to render unconscious/incapable of resistance with intent to commit indictable offence.

He’s accused of attacknig a woman at an address in Portslade in the early hours of last Saturday.

Police were called just before 4.30am and a woman at the address reported having been assaulted, including prolonged strangulation.

Bird, of Nineham Gardens, Caterham, is also charged with criminal damage under £5,000.

The offence is one of two – non-fatal strangulation and non-fatal suffocation – which were introduced into the Domestic Abuse Act 2021 on June 7, carrying a maximum sentence of five years’ imprisonment.

Bird, who appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, was released on bail with strict conditions, pending trial on August 17.

Superintendent Adele Tucknott, Sussex Police’s lead for Violence Against Women and Girls, said: “Domestic abuse has devastating, life-long effects on victims, who are often left with little or no visible marks.

“That should in no way detract from the seriousness of these offences and we understand that the impacts of domestic abuse go far beyond physical injuries.

“This new legislation gives us more power to protect victims and their families and Sussex Police will continue to do everything in its power to safeguard victims of domestic abuse and bring perpetrators to justice.”

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Gillings, of Brighton and Hove’s Safeguarding Investigations Unit, said: “The officers who responded to this incident must be commended for their proactive actions in detaining a suspect and removing him from the area to protect the victim and her family.

“Strangulation and suffocation are sadly common practice by repeat perpetrators of domestic violence and our investigative team did not hesitate to use these new charging powers.

“Going forward, they will serve as an additional tool in catching violent offenders.”