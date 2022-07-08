Councillors approve £13m revamp of Hove seafront

A proposed £13 million revamp of Hove seafront was approved in principle by senior councillors at Hove Town Hall last night (Thursday 7 July).

Brighton and Hove City Council officials are now preparing to submit a planning application for the project – known as Kingsway to the Sea.

The project was budgeted to cost £10.6 million when it went before the same council committee last December.

But a report to members of the council’s Policy and Resources Committee said: “Cost escalation remains a major pressure as the combined global external factors of the impacts from the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and Brexit affects the availability, supply and cost of labour and materials.

“This is driving construction cost inflation which has increased the overall project value.”

The Policy and Resources Committee had already authorised £1 million in borrowing – and last night members agreed to borrow £1 million more.

But the bulk of the costs will be paid for by a £9.5 million grant from the government’s Levelling Up Fund – to be spent by the end of March 2024.

A further £1.2 million will come from “developers’ contributions” – money paid to the council by developers as part of the planning process – and £300,000 from the council’s public toilet refurbishment programme.

More than 2,700 people were reported to have taken part in public consultation exercises about Kingsway to the Sea but the current designs are still proving controversial.

One seafront resident, Stephen Ellis, urged councillors to keep the green space on the former pitch and putt site rather than convert it into a skate park, pump track and roller-skating rink.

Mr Ellis said: “The green space here represents the peaceful end of Brighton and Hove seafront. It is the last remaining open space on the coast between Hove lawns and West Sussex.

“We would like to retain this multi-generational multi-use site to ensure residents of all ages can use it and to ensure the green space is retained for current occupants and future generations.

“We want to ensure those who need peace and quiet still have somewhere to go.”

Mr Ellis said that the project did not cater for older residents other than the bowling green and croquet lawn.

But he said that, after helping older neighbours complete online consultation forms, he had found that it was possible to submit multiple responses and asked whether the survey results were reliable.

Green council leader Phélim Mac Cafferty said that there had been strong demand for the skate park and pump track for many years.

He said that the space was currently designated for sport and leisure use but was inaccessible to anyone with mobility issues because of the walls and fencing.

Councillor Mac Cafferty, who chairs the Policy and Resources Committee, said: “The facilities will be set within an open green landscaped area which will include accessible pathways, seating and planting and will be accessible to everyone.”

He said that the council had held two drop-in sessions to ensure that people who were not digitally engaged could comment on the project – and more than 550 people attended.

In all, more than 2,700 people responded to the consultation – and Councillor Mac Cafferty added that people did not usually submit several responses.

Conservative councillor Garry Peltzer Dunn said that a cross-party panel of three councillors should look at the final detailed plans before officials submitted a planning application for the scheme.

He also called for outdoor gym equipment and the retention of racket sports courts – but his requests were rejected by Green and Labour councillors.

Green councillor Sue Shanks said that the planning process was a further opportunity for residents to comment on the project.

She said: “It’s an exciting development in that part of a fairly rundown area of the seafront. There are changing facilities for the sea swimmers using that part of the beach, the padel tennis is great, and certainly the skating for young people and spaces to go and gather informally are really important.”

Labour councillor Clare Moonan said that the plans were formed after “probably the biggest public engagement process”, with displays on Hove Lawns and a two-day event at the King Alfred.

Councillor Moonan said: “The residents have told us what they want and I believe this proposal offers the best design taking into account the needs of all groups, young and old.

“It improves accessibility and has a balance between sports facilities, recreation and open space. Every aspect will not please everyone but overall I hope there is something for all residents.”

She said that the budget was tight and that there might have to be compromises because of inflation and, if any part was not built, the council should consult residents.

The committee unanimously agreed to the principle of the development to submit a planning application and approved the revised budget.

After the meeting, Conservative councillor Robert Nemeth said: “We were disappointed to see our calls for the inclusion of space for a new adult exercise gym turned down by both the Labour and Green groups.

“The proposal would have cost nothing and caused no delays. Equally, we were sad to see concerns from residents and dog walkers over the intensification of the western pitch and putt lawn ignored completely.”

A further report on the project is due to go before the Policy and Resources Committee in December.