Madeira Terraces in line for £9.5m funding boost

The Madeira Terraces could receive a £9.5 million funding boost, with officials preparing to apply for a “levelling up” grant from the government within a matter of days.

Brighton and Hove City Council plans to submit a formal application for the money from the government’s Levelling Up Fund Round 2.

The government said that the “application window” opened on Friday (15 July) and would close on Tuesday 2 August.

And tomorrow (Tuesday 19 July) the Greater Brighton Economic Board is being asked to endorse the council’s application – along with funding requests from Worthing and Mid Sussex councils too.

Worthing Borough Council is bidding for £20 million to create a “Connected Cultural Mile”, including a revamp of the Lido and plans to transform the “Worthing Museum and Art Gallery into a nationally significant cultural hub”.

Mid Sussex District Council is applying for £18.5 million to revive part of the town centre with new homes and commercial space, upgraded digital infrastructure and a makeover for Church Walk.

A report to the Greater Brighton Economic Board, published last week, said: “The Madeira Terrace restoration will unlock economic, social and wellbeing opportunities for east Brighton and re-establish the eastern seafront as a culture and leisure destination for residents and visitors alike.

“The eastern half of the 865m Madeira Terrace grade II* seaside promenade and grandstand (currently derelict and inaccessible to the public), the Victorian Shelter Hall and the 200-year-old biodiverse Green Wall will be sensitively restored.

“The transformation of this significant blight and obstruction to seafront access and regeneration will once again connect high-deprivation communities such as the Bristol Estate, Kemp Town and Whitehawk to the beach and a reanimated Madeira Terrace.”

The council was awarded £9.5 million from the Levelling Up Fund Round 1 for the Kingsway to the Sea project in Hove.