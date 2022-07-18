Madeira Terraces in line for £9.5m funding boost
The Madeira Terraces could receive a £9.5 million funding boost, with officials preparing to apply for a “levelling up” grant from the government within a matter of days.
Brighton and Hove City Council plans to submit a formal application for the money from the government’s Levelling Up Fund Round 2.
The government said that the “application window” opened on Friday (15 July) and would close on Tuesday 2 August.
And tomorrow (Tuesday 19 July) the Greater Brighton Economic Board is being asked to endorse the council’s application – along with funding requests from Worthing and Mid Sussex councils too.
Worthing Borough Council is bidding for £20 million to create a “Connected Cultural Mile”, including a revamp of the Lido and plans to transform the “Worthing Museum and Art Gallery into a nationally significant cultural hub”.
Mid Sussex District Council is applying for £18.5 million to revive part of the town centre with new homes and commercial space, upgraded digital infrastructure and a makeover for Church Walk.
A report to the Greater Brighton Economic Board, published last week, said: “The Madeira Terrace restoration will unlock economic, social and wellbeing opportunities for east Brighton and re-establish the eastern seafront as a culture and leisure destination for residents and visitors alike.
“The eastern half of the 865m Madeira Terrace grade II* seaside promenade and grandstand (currently derelict and inaccessible to the public), the Victorian Shelter Hall and the 200-year-old biodiverse Green Wall will be sensitively restored.
“The transformation of this significant blight and obstruction to seafront access and regeneration will once again connect high-deprivation communities such as the Bristol Estate, Kemp Town and Whitehawk to the beach and a reanimated Madeira Terrace.”
The council was awarded £9.5 million from the Levelling Up Fund Round 1 for the Kingsway to the Sea project in Hove.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.