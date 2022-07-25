Musical equipment worth thousands stolen from car in Brighton

BREAKING NEWS

Posted On 25 Jul 2022
Musical equipment worth thousands of pounds has been stolen from a car in Brighton over the weekend.

Sussex Police said this afternoon (Monday 25 July): “Police are appealing for information after musical equipment worth thousands of pounds was stolen from a car in Brighton.

“The theft happened sometime between 11pm on Saturday (23 July) and 11.30am on Sunday (24 July) while the vehicle was parked in High Street.

“The victim returned to the car to find the rear windscreen shattered and valuable items taken from inside.

“Among the items stolen are an HP computer that will be locked with the initials ‘DMM’, ear monitors stickered with ‘Call me Malcolm’ on each side and a Yamaha YTS280 tenor saxophone in a green bag, with a sticker on the side of the box saying ‘Gorilla’.

“House-to-house and CCTV inquiries are ongoing.

“Due to the distinctive nature of the items taken, investigating officers are also asking the public and particularly pawnbrokers to keep an eye out for the items in case they are offered for sale in the local area.

“Anyone with any information is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 667 of 24/07.”

