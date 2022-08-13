Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 v Newcastle United 0

Brighton and Hove Albion are being held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United at the Amex.

Pascal Gross almost had the ball in the net and Adam Lallana had a good shot on the turn, well held by Newcastle keeper Nick Pope.

Danny Welbeck almost latched on to a cross from Gross, Leandro Trossard had an attempt from a tight angle and Moises Caicedo had a crack at goal from outside the box.

Newcastle have yet to test Robert Sanchez.

Alexis Mac Allister and Allan Saint-Maximin have been shown yellow cards, making it one for each side so far.