Half time with Hodges – Brighton & Hove Albion 0 v Newcastle United 0
Posted On 13 Aug 2022 at 4:02 pm
Comment: 0
Brighton and Hove Albion are being held to a goalless draw by Newcastle United at the Amex.
Pascal Gross almost had the ball in the net and Adam Lallana had a good shot on the turn, well held by Newcastle keeper Nick Pope.
Danny Welbeck almost latched on to a cross from Gross, Leandro Trossard had an attempt from a tight angle and Moises Caicedo had a crack at goal from outside the box.
Newcastle have yet to test Robert Sanchez.
Alexis Mac Allister and Allan Saint-Maximin have been shown yellow cards, making it one for each side so far.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.