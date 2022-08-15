Carden Park playground reopens after revamp



The new Carden Park playground and fitness area in Carden Hill was officially opened after a massive refurbishment on Friday, 12 August.

Mayor of Brighton and Hove, Councillor Lizzie Deane, led the ceremony which opened the new playground, mini exercise track and outdoor fitness space.

The park was built in conjunction with Brighton and Hove City Council by KOMPAN, the playground equipment supplier.

It includes a new teen zone with play equipment for older children, a quiet zone, and sensory play opportunities.

Councillor Hannah Clare, deputy leader of the council, said: “There’s been a lot of work to get these fantastic new play facilities in place – it’s great to see them complete and ready for residents to enjoy!

“It’s a brilliant facility for enjoyment, play, sport, fitness and, most importantly, a great space for people to meet up and have fun with friends and family.”

The free to use fitness area has been designed for a range of users, including those with disabilities.

Parks users can also record and track their activity with the KOMPAN Outdoor Fitness app.

The refurbishment has been funded by contributions to Brighton and Hove City Council by housing developers as part of their planning obligations, known as Section 106 developer contributions.

Carden Park is the latest refurbishment completed as part of the £3 million playground programme to improve play facilities across the city.

The community gave feedback during development stages which moved the picnic area to a more central location in the park.

Public events will be held such as free introductory training sessions for the public on all the different pieces of fitness equipment.

The refurbishment work started in June 2022, and just over nine weeks to complete.