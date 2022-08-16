Crossbow seized at Coldean cannabis farm during pre-Pride drugs raids

A crossbow was seized by police raiding a cannabis farm in Coldean as part of series of pre-Pride raids across the city.

Eight people have been arrested and almost 200 wraps of Class A drugs and nine weapons confiscated.

Officers carried out dozens of searches and targeted action across the city between August 1 and 4, aimed at disrupting the supply of illegal drugs during safety preparations for the event.



The wide-ranging activity included several arrests for the supply of Class A drugs, possession of weapons and stalking.

Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) joined officers from the Tactical Enforcement, Specialist Enforcement and Dedicated Coaching units for the intelligence-led operation.

Last Thursday (August 4), the Tactical Enforcement Unit and NPT officers searched a property in Coldean and found a cannabis farm, nine cannabis plants and 15 pots of recently harvested cannabis.

A crossbow with ammunition was also seized.

The occupant – a 33-year-old man from Brighton – was arrested on suspicion of cultivating a Class B drug (cannabis) and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.



The four-day operation included 50 searches of individuals, properties and vehicles, resulting in the seizures of:

165 wraps of Class A drugs worth around £10,000

Over 30 cannabis portions of varying quantities

Nine weapons

Five vehicles

£5,250 in cash

Eight people were also arrested and three safeguarding reports were compiled relating to vulnerable people.

Chief Inspector Andy Saville, of Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Catching criminals and keeping our communities safe is a round-the-clock job, carried out every day of the year.

“This targeted activity married our safety preparations for Brighton Pride with an ongoing operation aimed at drug supply in the city.

“It was a fine example of local, community intelligence combining with enforcement to take a significant number of harmful substances, weapons and individuals off the streets.”