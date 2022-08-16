BREAKING NEWS

Crossbow seized at Coldean cannabis farm during pre-Pride drugs raids

Posted On 16 Aug 2022 at 2:47 pm
By :
Comment: 0

A crossbow was seized by police raiding a cannabis farm in Coldean as part of series of pre-Pride raids across the city.

Eight people have been arrested and almost 200 wraps of Class A drugs and nine weapons confiscated.

Officers carried out dozens of searches and targeted action across the city between August 1 and 4, aimed at disrupting the supply of illegal drugs during safety preparations for the event.


The wide-ranging activity included several arrests for the supply of Class A drugs, possession of weapons and stalking.

Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) joined officers from the Tactical Enforcement, Specialist Enforcement and Dedicated Coaching units for the intelligence-led operation.

15 pots of recently harvested cannabis

Last Thursday (August 4), the Tactical Enforcement Unit and NPT officers searched a property in Coldean and found a cannabis farm, nine cannabis plants and 15 pots of recently harvested cannabis.

A crossbow with ammunition was also seized.

The occupant – a 33-year-old man from Brighton – was arrested on suspicion of cultivating a Class B drug (cannabis) and possession of an offensive weapon.

He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The four-day operation included 50 searches of individuals, properties and vehicles, resulting in the seizures of:

  • 165 wraps of Class A drugs worth around £10,000
  • Over 30 cannabis portions of varying quantities
  • Nine weapons
  • Five vehicles
  • £5,250 in cash

Eight people were also arrested and three safeguarding reports were compiled relating to vulnerable people.

Chief Inspector Andy Saville, of Brighton and Hove’s Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Catching criminals and keeping our communities safe is a round-the-clock job, carried out every day of the year.

“This targeted activity married our safety preparations for Brighton Pride with an ongoing operation aimed at drug supply in the city.

“It was a fine example of local, community intelligence combining with enforcement to take a significant number of harmful substances, weapons and individuals off the streets.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan review

Posted On14 May 2022

Camille O'Sullivan

Posted On11 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com