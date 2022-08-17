‘Danger to life’ storm warning in place

Dangerous floods could hit Brighton as thunderstorms lash the country, the Met Office has warned.

The Met Office has issued an amber thunderstorm warning covering most of the south east of England, including Brighton and Hove, from 11am until 10pm on Wednesday, meaning people should expect flooding and disruption.

The warning says: “Fast flowing or deep floodwater is likely, causing danger to life.”

Flooding is likely to affect homes and businesses “quickly”, as 30mm to 50mm of rain could fall in just an hour, while a few places may see more than 100mm in a few hours.

Forecasters say this could lead to train and bus cancellations amid difficult driving conditions, power cuts and communities becoming cut off from roads.

Lightning, hail and strong winds will also lash areas included in the warning, which spreads across Suffolk, Kent, Surrey and West Sussex.

Grahame Madge, Met Office spokesman said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms will lead to some localised flooding and general disruption.

“Not everywhere will experience heavy downpours, or even see rain, but those affected areas could see 30mm to 50mm of rain falling in an hour.”

Parts of the UK have faced two days of heavy downpours and flooding, and a yellow thunderstorm warning has been in place across most of southern England, Wales and central areas, including the Midlands.

It warned of torrential, thundery rain until the end of Wednesday.

A drought was officially declared across most of England following the driest July for 50 years and the driest first half of the year since 1976.

The Environment Agency has said it will take weeks of rain to replenish water sources and end the drought, as Thames Water joined Welsh Water, Southern Water and South East Water in implementing a hosepipe ban. Brighton and Hove is not affected.