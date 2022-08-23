BREAKING NEWS

Convicted arsonist wanted for recall to prison

Posted On 23 Aug 2022
Police have issued a public appeal for help to find a convicted arsonist who was wanted for recall to prison.

Sussex Police said today (Tuesday 23 August): “Police are searching for Ernest George McKenna, who is wanted on emergency recall to prison.

“McKenna, 60, had been serving a sentence for arson.

“He is suspected to be in the Brighton area.

“If you see him, please do not approach him but call 999, quoting serial 47220143451.”

