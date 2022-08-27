Premier League Match Day 4 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Leeds United
Posted On 27 Aug 2022 at 2:22 pm
Comment: 0
As Albion take on Leeds United at the Amex, Graham Potter has made one change from the team that beat West Ham United last Sunday (21 August).
Adam Lallana appears injured and is not the squad. Pervis Estupinan takes his place on the pitch.
Leeds start in third place, with seven points from their first three games. Brighton also have seven points but start in fifth, behind only on goal difference.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.