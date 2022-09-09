Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder joins Belgian side on loan

Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Steven Alzate has joined Belgian side Standard Liege on loan for the rest of the season.

Brighton announced the move today (Friday 9 September) – the day after the London-born Colombia international turned 24.

The club said: “Steven Alzate has joined Standard Liege on loan for the remainder of the season, with the move completed ahead of the closure of the transfer window in Belgium.”

Albion’s technical director David Weir said: “Steven’s opportunities have been limited and it is important for him to be playing regularly at this stage of his career.

“This move gives him that chance to play regular senior football at a very good level with Standard Liege.

“Gordon Greer and the loans team will keep a close eye on his progress across the course of the rest of the season and we all wish him well for the remainder of the campaign.”

Albion added: “Steven joined Albion from Leyton Orient in July 2017 and made an impressive rise through the ranks, breaking into the first team in Graham Potter’s first season in charge.

“His first goal for the club came in a 2-1 Emirates FA Cup win against Blackpool the following season, but it was somewhat overshadowed 11 days later when his first Premier League goal secured a memorable 1-0 victory at reigning champions Liverpool.

“He has made more than 50 appearances for Albion and was called up to the Colombian national team in November 2019.”