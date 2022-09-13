Exhibition documents what makes learning disabled photographers ‘feel at home’



A photography exhibition documenting the everyday reality of social care from the perspective of people with learning disabilities will open in Brighton this week.

The work of 19 photographers with learning disabilities will be on display at the Phoenix Art Space this month.

The exhibition, curated by Brighton arts organisation Quiet Down There and the photographers, reflects on what helps residents in care to feel at home and what gets in the way.

It forms part of the Feeling at Home project, involving researchers based at King’s College London, the University of Southampton and Sussex NHS Foundation Trust.



A spokeswoman for the Feeling at Home research team said: “A key principle is that images teach.

“Photographs can show aspects of people’s everyday lives that are hidden or overlooked and the person taking the photo can focus on what is important to them and document this for others to see and take note of.

“The exhibition provides an opportunity for the public to see the world through the eyes of people with learning disabilities, and to reflect on their own responses to this work.

“Its aim is to improve the home environments of people with learning disabilities in our communities.”

The research uses photovoice, a research method where people tell their stories, share their experiences, and work towards improving their lives through photography.

The participants are given the camera, and then photographs are collaboratively interpreted through discussions.

Oliver, one of the photographers who lives in Brighton, has never exhibited in a gallery before and is excited about the upcoming exhibition at the Phoenix Gallery.

He said: “I want people to understand what it feels like to live here.”

Another participant known as M, who lives in London said: “Photography is something I didn’t really know how to do.

“The topic of home is interesting too. I didn’t really see this place as a home, but I suppose it is.

“It’s becoming a home now, but where I lived before was more of a home.”

The study, which runs until September 2023, will lead to the development of resources that residential support staff and policy makers can use to help them bring about the changes that the participants want to see in their lives.

The exhibition is open from 11am to 5pm on Wednesday, 14 September to Sunday, 18 September, and Wednesday, 21 September to Sunday, 25 September.

To find out more, click here.