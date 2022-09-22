BREAKING NEWS

Monakis to headline at Brighton’s Green Door Store

Monakis live at Concorde 2, Brighton 29.5.22 (pic Sara-Louise Bowrey) (click to enlarge)

Friday 14th October is certainly hotting up as one of THE exciting dates on the Brighton gig calendar if you love up-and-coming loud in-yer-face indie bands!

Bangin’ local trio Monakis have announced that they will be headlining at the popular Green Door Store on that night and will be supported by two other excellent Sussex outfits, namely City Dog and HotWax. Thus you have the perfect ingredients for an explosive night out in Brighton!

Monakis live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 13.03.20 (pics Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click to enlarge)

Tickets are a mere £4 in advance. That equates to a mere £1.33 per band – BARGAIN! Doors open at 7pm, so I would get down there early if I were you! Grab yours HERE.

The Green Door Store will host the gig (pic Nick Linazasoro) (click to enlarge)

Let’s meet the bands……….

Monakis are a new wave punk trio from Brighton. Debuting in December 2019 the band comprises James Porter (bass/vocals), Aaron Butler (guitar/vocals) and Joe Mctaggart (drums).

Monakis live at The Hope & Ruin, Brighton 19.12.20 (pics Cris Watkins Photography/PunkInFocus) (click to enlarge)

Monakis bring a heavy hitting, raw, fast paced sound to the underground scene. The band have already been turning heads with their huge amounts of energy and aggression that go into their live performances. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team are aware of this having already witnessed blitzkrieg performances by them. Check out one of our reviews HERE.

Monakis live at The Rossi Bar, Brighton 08.02.20 (pics Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography) (click to enlarge)

You can hear a wide range of influences within their music, Aaron provides unique and authentic guitar melodies, inspired by the likes of Andy Gill of Gang Of Four. This combined with the technical beats from Joe, as well as in your face classic punk spat vocals, brings with it a nostalgia for the likes of Cockney Rejects and The Sex Pistols. The lyrics take a literal and direct approach to issues with modern society and politics. Monakis want to provide a voice for our generation, protest, and unite people through their music.

www.monakis.co.uk

City Dog live at the Concorde 2, Brighton 3.3.22 (pics Cris Watkins/PunkInFocus) (click to enlarge)

We caught Brighton based psychedelic alt-rock three-piece City Dog live in Brighton back in March when they supported Buzzcocks at the Concorde 2, where we reported that “This was my first encounter with this young trio and I’m certain that it won’t be the last….. City Dog are an enjoyable act”. Read our review of that night HERE.

Find City Dog on Facebook HERE.

HotWax at the De La Warr Pavilion 26.9.21 (pics Sara-Louise Bowrey Photography)/(Bottom right) at St Mary In The Castle, Hastings 27.8.22 (pic David Bruce/RAR) (click to enlarge)

HotWax were in Brighton a few days back when they headlined The Prince Albert. We stated that “The whole psych-rock songs to get high at Boomtown to vibe isn’t always my thing, but the genius in HotWax’s set was their refusal to conform to just one specific subgenre”. Read our review of that night HERE.

Find out more about HotWax by visiting their ‘linktree’ HERE.

Gig flyer

Categories

