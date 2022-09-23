Sussex slump to innings defeat at Durham

Durham wrapped up victory after lunch on day 4 at Chester-le-Street after some brave Sussex resistance finally came to an end.

Tom Haines fell to Oliver Gibson for the only wicket in the morning session after the visitors took a more positive approach to playing the hosts’ attack in good batting conditions.

Haines and James Coles added a 50 partnership in quick time.

But Sussex collapsed after lunch as Coles fell to Ben Raine lbw in the first after the break.

Then Matthew Potts removed Charlie Tear with a short ball in the following over, with Liam Trevaskis taking a smart catch at short mid-wicket.

Raine bowled Jack Carson to complete his 5fer and Potts had Faheem Ashraf caught off a short ball to give Durham the win.

Henry Crocombe was unable to bat after damaging his shoulder in the field on the first day.

The win moves Durham up to fourth in Division 2 while Sussex remain seventh in the table.

Sussex captain Tom Haines said: “Tough four days and the result shows that. We had a very honest chat after day 2 and it just wasn’t good enough.

“Those are the facts of it. As an overall the performance wasn’t good enough and Durham deserved to win.”

Durham interim head coach Neil Killeen said: “The lads have put in another solid performance this week.

“The weather yesterday was frustrating but we’ve played consistent cricket this week and been relentless with bat and ball. The bowlers all worked for each other. Ben Raine was outstanding.”