Leisure centre opening hours reduced to cut energy bills

The city’s leisure centres are going to open later and close earlier to save money after it estimated soaring energy bills will add £1 million to its annual running costs.

Freedom Leisure is planning to reduce opening hours at seven of the sports centres it runs on behalf of Brighton and Hove City Council.

The reduced hours are set to come into effect from 10 October.

It is also proposing bringing its annual price rise forward from April to January next year, a hire freeze and possible job cuts, and not sharing profits with the council as usual.

However, these further measures will need to be approved by councillors.

A briefing to councillors said: “The current escalating cost of utilities will lead to a rise in costs estimated at more than £1million a year across the Brighton and Hove sites.

“This is despite the recent support package proposed by central government to cap energy prices.

“Freedom Leisure has asked the council for support so they can continue to operate the facilities and support the health and well-being of local communities.

“After careful consideration of information provided, it has been decided the best course of action in the current circumstances is to approve the amended opening hours proposed.

“In some cases, these are still longer than those in the original contract because over the years, some centres have increased their opening hours.”

The changes to opening hours are as follows:

Stanley Deason Leisure Centre

Weekdays stay the same. Weekends – closing at 5.30pm rather than 8.30pm. Although can stay open later for events.

Moulsecoomb Community Leisure Centre

30 minutes reduction each evening (from 11.00pm to 10.30pm) and changes at weekends. Saturday closing at 6.30pm compared to 8pm and Sunday 4.30pm instead of 5pm. Although can stay open later for events and functions

Withdean Sports Complex

30 minutes reduction each evening (from 11.00pm to 10.30pm) and changes at weekends to 6.30pm from 8pm

Prince Regent Swimming Complex

Minimal change to building opening – 1 hour on a Sunday morning – from 7am to 8am. Opening hours will be extended on Saturday evenings for events and parties if requested.

Portslade Sports Centre

30 minutes reduction each evening (from 11.00pm to 10.30pm)

St Lukes Swimming Pool

30 minutes reduction each morning (from 7am to 7.30am) and evenings from 10pm to 9.30pm (except Wednesday to accommodate pre-booked sessions). No change to weekend hours

King Alfred Leisure Centre

Minimal change to building opening – 1 hour on a Friday evening – from 10.30pm to 9.30pm. Opening hours will be extended on Saturday evenings for events and parties if requested.