Art rockers Mush to make welcome return to Brighton

Local promoters Love Thy Neighbour will be playing host to Yorkshire’s Mush at The Hope & Ruin on Tuesday 4th October. Also appearing on the bill will be Welly and Owners Club.

Mush were in Brighton last year as part of the rather wonderful ‘Mutations Festival’, where they played a set at Patterns. The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were in attendance and reported thus:

“Art rockers Mush are based in Leeds, and have released two well-received albums. The tragic death last year of their guitarist and friend Steven Tyson must have been a severe blow, so it’s good to see them back touring and great to catch them at this festival. They’re playing in Patterns on the seafront, which has a nightclub vibe with black walls and coloured fluorescent tubes behind the stage.

The band are a four piece, with twin guitars, bass and drums, and have an interesting and varied sound. Dan Hyndman is the lead vocalist, sporting a shock of dark curly hair and playing a Jazzmaster guitar. Centre stage, Nick has a similar look, and gets a lovely rounded tone from a short scale Musicmaster bass. Phil drums fast and tight, and sports an arty look. The second guitarist plays a white Strat and has a baseball cap pulled down over his face. I can’t find his name anywhere, so I’m hoping his identity is an exciting secret.

Opening numbers ‘Blunt Instruments’ and ‘Gig Economy’ have the urgent intensity of Devo or The Fall, whilst ‘Seven Trumpets’ lollops along with a pleasantly languid feel, at least until a half-speed breakdown ushers in a guitar line worthy of The Cardiacs. I’m really taken with Dan’s lead work. He wrangles some impressive sustain, but his best trick is bending multiple strings in a style reminiscent of Graham Coxon from Blur. It’s a particularly strong set, and ends with the powerful ‘Drink The Bleach’, presumably referring to one of the less sensible healthcare tips that cropped up during the pandemic. On the strength of this performance, I’d be keen to hear more from Mush. Find them on Bandcamp”.

As stated above, the support acts for the forthcoming Hope & Ruin concert will be Welly and Owners Club.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team were rather taken aback by Welly’s recent performance at the Green Door Store’s ‘234 Fest’ on 24th September, where we said the following:

“Local band Welly came on stage in their matching PE kits. Comprising two vocalists, three guitarists, and a keyboard player, Welly has a lively dance sound with hints of Working Men’s Club and with a little of the 80s jangly guitar sound from the likes of Orange Juice thrown in. Their lyrics based around observations of everyday life have drawn comparisons with Yard Act.

There is a real sense of fun about Welly, in the same way as one of their influences, Madness. The front person and lead singer, Welly himself, has the charisma and confidence you’d expect from a more established artist. He involved the audience with plenty of chat between songs, but was genuinely both engaging and amusing.

During their 7 song set (‘Me And Your Mates’, ‘Home For The Weekend’, ‘Take 5’, ‘Crown And Out’, ‘Shopping’, ‘Flowers’ and ‘501’), Welly’s bassist Jacob made several trips into the crowd, which was to be a recurring theme by several bands on Saturday. One time tripping and falling when getting back on stage, he carried on playing. probably hoping nobody had noticed. He might’ve gotten away with it, had it not been for concerned band members asking how he was.

By the time their set ended, there was a sizable dance mosh pit and yes, the bassist was in the middle of it. With their good dance tunes and great sense of fun, Welly were one of my highlights. Already being played on 6 Music by Steve Lamacq, Welly are a band to look out for”.

Owners Club released their debut single ‘Miss American Vampire’ back on 24th May. You can check out the tune HERE. A month earlier on 22nd April the outfit played their first local show at The Brunswick when they supported Cascade. Their debut concert was on 5th September 2021 at The Amersham Arms in London for Big Richard Records all dayer.

