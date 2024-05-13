IRAINA MANCINI + KOVAK – THE HOPE & RUIN, BRIGHTON 10.5.24

The sun is out; it’s been a lovely warm day, and local legendary promoter Love Thy Neighbour delivers once again with another stellar line up for a Friday evening with Iraina Mancini supported by local band KOVAK.

I first was introduced to Iraina Mancini’s music on BBC 6Music in the run up to her album release in 2023, I loved those two early singles ‘Do It’ and ‘Undo The Blue’, both immensely pleasurable to the ears and I promptly pre-ordered the album, since then I have been long awaiting a live show to witness the magic in person. Tonight’s show at The Hope & Ruin marks the first time Iraina has played in Brighton, it also concludes the end of a short four date tour that took in London’s 100 club earlier this week.

Iraina is a singer and songwriter from London inspired by 60s/70s cinema and French YeYe girls; she is also a DJ with a good solid grounding in Northern Soul and has a regular show on Soho Radio. Music runs in her family, her father being Warren Peace who was a backing vocalist and collaborator with David Bowie in the 70s. Tonight Iraina is backed by her band consisting of Marco Ninni on the drums, Adam Chetwood on lead guitar and Mark Neary on bass guitar.

The setlist this evening draws heavily on her 2023 released debut album, ‘Undo The Blue’; in fact the set actually contained every song from the album, as we were treated to a 12 song set lasting 51 minutes. I would dearly have loved a longer set, but to give credit where credit is due, the band did play the full album and two further singles. It’s great testament in my mind that an artist can play every track from an album live and as was the case tonight in such a warming and joyful way.

At 9:31pm Iraina took to the stage looking very much the part wearing a fantastic red 60/70s outfit, consisting of red trousers and an orange and red flower patterned shirt, a look that so matches the music style and general vibe. The band had a short instrumental intro as Iraina arrived, those shimmering drums, soft guitar, plucking of the bass, it all felt very theatrical. The first song of the evening was ‘Shotgun’ from the 2023 album ‘Undo The Blue’, a slow and sensual number to break everyone into the groove for what was to come.

“Thank you for coming to my first ever Brighton show, it’s a pleasure to be here” welcomed Iraina to the crowd as we moved the tempo up a little for her 2022 single ‘Undercover’, this was the only song aside from the finale that was not from the album. Adam broke a string on his guitar during this one, Iraina joked he’d “got too excited early on”.

The band had to remind Iraina of the setlist as it turned out she had brought out the wrong one with her. Marco powered those drums for the incredibly big sounding ‘Cannonball’. This one really channels that 60s cinematic vibe, a proper booming song, with Iraina’s powerful voice and Adams mega guitar solo towards the end, it was one you really got swaying too, I loved this one, what a live treat.

“Okay let’s dance” demanded Iraina, “let’s ‘Do It You Stole The Rhythm’”. I’d been looking forward to this one, what with it being the first song that had introduced me to her music. A real dreamy number with some fine dancing beats from Marco. What struck me here was the real range of vocal styles Iraina has, this song is delivered in a completely different vocal range to the previous song.

“I’ve done that cardinal sin of wearing red lipstick when singing so if I end up with it all around my face it’s not what it’s meant to look like” joked Iraina referencing the closeness of the microphone to her face. ‘My Umbrella’ was next, another cinematic dreamy number with some high notes being hit, a song that really would have you happily skipping down the street without a care in the world.

“This is a song for all you lovers out there” Iraina said as she introduced ‘Sugar High’ what a beautiful song this is, there was some use of backing track and chorus on this one, it made me imagine what it might sound like on a big stage backed with an orchestra and backing singers, you really get that sense with all of her tunes, it just sounds so good. This song has recently been remixed by St Etienne and put out as a strictly limited 12” record, it is one worth grabbing before they sell out.

Two slower numbers were next ‘Need Your Love’ and ‘Take A Bow’, both numbers channeling an almost 60s James Bond movie feel, Iraina’s soulful voice has you totally transfixed and mesmerized, be it those big choruses or the verse lyrics.

We moved straight into the anthemic ‘Undo The Blue’ the opening track from the 2023 album of the same name. Oh what a song this is, it’s a near perfect tune for me, a good solid bass line by Mark, those crashing cymbals from Marco, Iraina with her arms stretched out and swaying and the power and soul in her singing, my god, no wonder why there was such an applause after this one.

“It’s Friday, let’s pick it up a bit” said Iraina once the cheering had died down, as the band struck up with ‘What You Doin’’, the band were all smiles now, very much enjoying the evening as were we all. This song builds and builds, some wicked guitar coming Adam on this one.

“You’ve been awesome Brighton” as the lively vibe carried on with ‘Deep End’ another song that feels like it’s from the swinging 60s, but feels so right here and now in 2024, one to really dance to.

The final song of the night was ‘Wild Runaway’ when introduced it brought a chorus of nooooo’s from the crowd, no-one wanted it to end. This was a good strong loud one to go out on, a bit more glam rock coming in here, with Adam’s guitar being the loudest and liveliest in comparison to the rest of the set, then at 10:22pm on the nose it was all over, all too soon.

What can I say to sum up the evening, am I glad I’ve got to have seen Iraina live at last, hell yes, the sound, the style it was just all pure joy and warmth, the whole thing really felt like a soundtrack to a film that has not yet been made, it’s the sort of music I am amazed I am getting to see in such an intimate venue, Iraina’s music could so easily be played in a massive venue, that big sound is crying out for a huge venue with booming acoustics. Her voice is out of this world, it completely engulfs you in a spellbinding way. I could so easily picture her being a future Bond movie theme artist; she has the power and the vocal variety and oozes coolness. The only downside for me was the set could not be any longer, I guess at this stage, there are no other songs yet released or ready to be sung, fingers crossed a second album comes soon. This may have been her first time playing in Brighton; I really hope it is not her last.

Asking guitarist Adam after the show if there are any plans afoot for more live dates, he hinted that they may possibly be supporting Rialto on some yet unannounced dates in the near future, let’s hope so, I shall keep my eyes peeled and ear to the ground.

Iraina Mancini:

Iraina Mancini – vocals

Marco Ninni – drums

Adam Chetwood – guitar

Mark Neary – bass

Iraina Mancini setlist:

‘Shotgun’ (from 2023 ‘Undo The Blue’ album)

‘Undercover’ (2022 single)

‘Cannonball’ (from 2023 ‘Undo The Blue’ album)

‘Do It (You Stole The Rhythm)’ (from 2023 ‘Undo The Blue’ album)

‘My Umbrella’ (from 2023 ‘Undo The Blue’ album)

‘Sugar High’ (from 2023 ‘Undo The Blue’ album)

‘Need Your Love’ (from 2023 ‘Undo The Blue’ album)

‘Take A Bow’ (from 2023 ‘Undo The Blue’ album)

‘Undo The Blue’ (from 2023 ‘Undo The Blue’ album)

‘What You Doin’’ (from 2023 ‘Undo The Blue’ album)

‘Deep End’ (from 2023 ‘Undo The Blue’ album)

‘Wild Runaways’

linktr.ee/Irainamancini

Support this evening was provided by the excellent Brighton-based four-piece KOVAK who returned from a lengthy hiatus to provide us with an energetic set of nine well crafted pop rock songs, singer Abby dressed in sporty gear exuding great stage energy and charismatic charm after spending the day shooting a music video with Republica.

Highlights of the set for me were the radio-friendly track ‘Radiate’ a dreamy pop rock number which is swept along nicely on the vocal, ‘Killer Boots’ one of their older tracks which has an electro feel and an up tempo chorus, the punchy ‘Sex Super Queen’ and ‘Sex Electric’ with its killer guitar hooks.

You can catch KOVAK again at The Mesmerist as part of The Alternative Escape on 18th May at 2:30pm with more local gigs in the pipeline soon including a single launch party at The Prince Albert on 20th July – Tickets HERE.

KOVAK:

Abby Harman – vocals

Karl Bray – guitar, backing vocals

Darren Bray – drums

Martin White – synths

Toby East – bass

KOVAK setlist:

‘Swing Song’

‘Sex Electric’

‘Killer Boots’

‘Radiate’

‘Sex Super Queen’

‘Electric City Lights’

‘I Love The Dancefloor’

‘GUL’

‘345’

linktr.ee/kovakofficial