CHELSEA + ALVIN GIBBS & THE DISOBEDIENT SERVANTS – THE CON CLUB, LEWES 10.5.24

A lovely warm evening saw us on our usual trip from Bexhill to Lewes, and our ‘local’ haunt of The Con Club; this time to see Alvin Gibbs bringing his ‘super-group’ The Disobedient Servants, to support punk legends Chelsea.

Looking around the bar area, were the stalwarts of 70s punk in their band tee shirts – that’s band, not banned . The DJ was ripping through equally pertinent sounds from the 70-80s first and second wave of the be-yourself-genre. Equally at home, toe tapping and mouthing along to their youth were the originals, and the up and coming punks of the now, with slightly more energy than us oldies!

So onto this evening’s entertainment…

Alvin Gibbs & The Disobedient Servants

Alvin Gibbs, bassist with that other legendary punk band UK Subs and also for Iggy Pop, has brought together members from the UK Subs, and Ruts DC.

Alvin invited everyone to move forward and “don’t be shy” and then introduced the band. This was the cue for everyone at the bar to make their way onto the dancefloor. The audience tonight contained the inimitable Charlie Harper (UK Subs) to show support to his mate Alvin.

The set was interspersed with memories from his past – his granny giving him a £1 note and to keep it quiet from his mum. He said it would cost more than £1 to keep quiet. At which point granny snatched it back – lesson learnt; you can’t blackmail you grandmother!

Leigh Heggarty (guitar) took over vocals for ‘In A Rut’ / ‘Warhead’ calling out to Charlie Harper that his assistance would be required and this ever the popular track, this got everyone singing along. Anthems don’t come much better than this. As it happens, Charlie didn’t get up and take the vocals for the ‘Warhead’ part of the medley…I think the audience were hoping he would.

Alvin tried his hand at stand-up comedy, citing an ex-girlfriend who was a psychic, who dumped him before they got together. Stick to the music please Alvin; don’t give up the day job.

Musically, there was a mix of styles, with ‘Cold Metal’ very reminiscent of the Rolling Stones, the majority of the set comprising second wave punk, with some good ole rock’n’roll thrown in for good measure.

Alvin Gibbs & The Disobedient Servants setlist:

‘Justified’

‘Vision + Sound’

‘Mercury Moon’

‘I’m Not Crying Now’ (from 2019 ‘Your Disobedient Servant’ album)

‘Clumsy Fingers’ (from 2019 ‘Your Disobedient Servant’ album)

‘Don’t Jump My Train’

‘Drag Me Down’

‘Camden Town Gigolo’ (from 2019 ‘Your Disobedient Servant’ album)

‘In A Rut’ / ‘Warhead’ (Ruts cover / UK Subs cover)

‘Cold Metal’

‘Too Bad She’s In Love’ (from 2021 ‘State Of Grace’ EP)

‘Ghost Train’ (from 2019 ‘Your Disobedient Servant’ album)

alvingibbsthedisobedientservants.bandcamp.com

Chelsea

Starting later than anticipated, as Gene October was ‘missing’ – he casually strolled onto the stage with beer in hand as if nothing was amiss. However once up and running Chelsea quickly got into their stride knocking out the classics, and new alike. Hard to believe this band in one form or another has been around since 1976; right at the very beginning.

Formed in 1976, the year of THE famous heatwave, Chelsea are playing here on the hottest day of the year so far… seeming somewhat appropriate.

Die-hard fans would likely be reaching for the ‘voltarol’ (other medications are available) the next morning. Not so much a moshpit but more like a gentle push around – none of us are getting any younger!

Gene has walked the stages and boards for many years, appearing in the cult film ‘Jubilee’ from 1978, alongside his contemporaries Adam Ant, Toyah, Jordan, and Jayne County. Recruiting members along the way, as line-ups inevitably changed.

The current line-up is tight and know what they are doing. Belting out track after track from their back catalogue, this gets new and old fans alike singing and ‘dancing’ along.

Gene knows what buttons to press and plays up to the audience, geeing them up and cranking the pace.

Any Chelsea gig would be sadly lacking without ‘Right To Work’, which was my own first taste of the band, way back in the mists of time. And tonight they didn’t disappoint. It was a fitting way to end a very good gig.

So here’s to more Chelsea, and more of the summer sun!

Chelsea:

Gene October – vocals

Nic Austin – guitar

Mat Sargent – bass

Rob Miller – guitar

Steve Grainger – drums

Chelsea setlist:

‘Mission Impossible’ (from 2017 ‘Mission Impossible’ album)

‘Come On’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

‘How Do You Know’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘Johnny Has No Respect’ (from 2015 ‘Saturday Night Sunday Morning’ album)

‘Looks Right’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘No Flowers’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

‘War Across The Nation’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘Only Thinking’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘No One’s Coming Outside’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

‘The Loner’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

‘Running Wild’ (from 2009 ‘Live At The Bier Keller’ album)

‘Evacuate’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘I’m On Fire’ (from 1979 ‘Chelsea’ album)

‘The Alternative’ (from 1993 ‘The Alternative’ album)

‘Urban Kids’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

(encore)

‘No Admission’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation CD version)

‘Last Drink’ (from 1982 ‘Evacuate’ album)

‘Right To Work’ (from 1980 ‘Alternative Hits’ compilation album)

Many thanks to Death or Glory Promotions for permissions for the gig and for getting the bands to Lewes tonight.

www.chelseapunkband.com