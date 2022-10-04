BREAKING NEWS

Rawlins extends Sussex contract

Posted On 04 Oct 2022 at 10:04 am
By :
Comment: 0

Sussex has agreed a contract extension with all-rounder Delray Rawlins, the club said this morning (Tuesday 4 October).

Delray Rawlins – Picture courtesy of Sussex Cricket

The club said: “The 25-year-old all-rounder played a vital role in the Sussex Sharks reaching the semi-finals of this year’s Royal London Cup, achieving List A career bests with both the bat and ball along the way.

“Delray smashed 91 from just 62 balls against Gloucestershire and finished with figures of 3-50, a List A best at the time, figures which he went on to better in the following game against Leicestershire when he took 3-22.

“Rawlins has been at Sussex since he was a teenager and is looking forward to continuing his journey with the club.”

Rawlins said: “Obviously I have been here my entire professional career and I am looking forward to building on the good things we did this summer.

“This year I worked on certain aspects of my game and I am pleased with the progress made so hopefully I can go again next year and produce bigger numbers for the team.”

The club said: “Having made his first-team debut five years ago in 2017, Delray is an established member of the Sussex squad and has relished the additional responsibility across all three formats of the game.”

He added: “I’m enjoying my role within the squad, even though I am only 25 the additional responsibility has helped my game, so long may it continue.”

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Brighton and Hove has one of the lowest take-up rates of vaccinations in the UK. Have you had yours yet?
Vote

Quirkies

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Roadworks blunder sees new pupils welcomed to SHCOOL

Posted On02 Sep 2022

Brighton Festival Review - Film: Festival of Ideas: I Get Knocked Down at Lewes Depot

Posted On17 May 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com