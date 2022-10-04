Rawlins extends Sussex contract

Sussex has agreed a contract extension with all-rounder Delray Rawlins, the club said this morning (Tuesday 4 October).

The club said: “The 25-year-old all-rounder played a vital role in the Sussex Sharks reaching the semi-finals of this year’s Royal London Cup, achieving List A career bests with both the bat and ball along the way.

“Delray smashed 91 from just 62 balls against Gloucestershire and finished with figures of 3-50, a List A best at the time, figures which he went on to better in the following game against Leicestershire when he took 3-22.

“Rawlins has been at Sussex since he was a teenager and is looking forward to continuing his journey with the club.”

Rawlins said: “Obviously I have been here my entire professional career and I am looking forward to building on the good things we did this summer.

“This year I worked on certain aspects of my game and I am pleased with the progress made so hopefully I can go again next year and produce bigger numbers for the team.”

The club said: “Having made his first-team debut five years ago in 2017, Delray is an established member of the Sussex squad and has relished the additional responsibility across all three formats of the game.”

He added: “I’m enjoying my role within the squad, even though I am only 25 the additional responsibility has helped my game, so long may it continue.”