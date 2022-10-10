Work on £1.8m park rainscape set to start next year



Work is due to start next year on park landscaping designed to clean run-off from Lewes Road to stop it polluting the city’s drinking water.

The Aquifer Partnership (TAP) has been given £1.79 million by National Highways to develop Wild Park Rainscape, and is set to submit a planning application next month.

The rainscape, or sustainable drainage system (SuDS), will clean surface water from a section of the A27 as a pollution prevention project.

The design uses a series of ponds, grassy channels (swales) and shallow basins to manage surface water, reduce flood risk, and improve water quality in the Brighton chalk block.

Susie Howells, partnership manager for TAP said: “All our drinking water in Brighton and Hove comes from the aquifer beneath our feet.

“It’s really important that we do more to keep it clean, it can get polluted in many ways.

“This project captures dirty surface water as it comes off the road, slows it down and uses natural processes to clean the water before it’s allowed to sink down into the aquifer.”

The project has also been given $25,000 by Unesco for research how well the scheme stops pollution of Brighton’s chalk aquifer, before and after construction.

Ms Howells said: “The UNESCO funding adds a small amount of funding, enough to cover a two year part-time masters student to follow the development of the project and do baseline water quality hydrological and geological sampling and to follow it through its first year post-construction.

“We should be able to use this methodology to share with others what we’ve learned.”

The research, to be conducted at the University of Brighton, will provide data on the effectiveness of the rainscape in reducing pollution to encourage greater take-up of similar schemes locally.

As part of the wider research project, the TAP team will work with local schools to develop learning resources around the water cycle and groundwater aquifer.

Rain garden play areas have already been created in local schools, such as Moulsecoomb Primary School.



Leaflet drops and community feedback sessions at Moulsecoomb Hall, The Bevy and New Larchwood in Coldean earlier this year resulted in plans to plant 88 trees to replace seven being felled to make way for the scheme.

TAP, launched in 2016, is a collaboration between Brighton and Hove City Council, the Environment Agency, South Downs National Park Authority and Southern Water.

Brighton and Hove City Council are managing the project on behalf of the partnership.

The project is due for completion in September 2023.