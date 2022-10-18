Iconic Manchester band Inspiral Carpets announce first Brighton gig in a decade

Inspiral Carpets have announced their first live shows since 2015. They will be hitting the road between March and April 2023, with a thirteen date run featuring shows all across the UK, including a date at the Concorde 2 where they last played in Brighton a decade ago on 27th June 2012. Prior to that they performed in Brighton five times between 1988 and 1990, calling in a the Top Rank Suite, Zap Club (twice!), the Escape Club, and The Richmond.

Intended to be a celebration of the music they created, which has brought so much joy to people over the last 34 years, the shows will also be the band’s first since the tragic passing of the band’s drummer Craig Gill in 2016.

Speaking about their decision to tour again and what they hope to bring to fans at these 2023 shows, Inspirals frontman Stephen Holt says:

“With all the bad news in the country and the world at the moment I feel everyone could do with some good news and a good time, and we’re here to deliver. After coming through a really difficult time as a band we now feel ready to return and give the best fans in the world what they have been calling for. We couldn’t stay away forever. The band means too much to so many people just to leave things how they sadly ended in 2016.”

A vital component of the infamous ‘Madchester’ movement, Inspiral Carpets formed in Oldham in 1980. With 3 Top 10 albums (‘Life’, ‘The Beast Inside’ and ‘The Revenge Of The Goldfish’) and 11 Top 40 hit singles to their name including ‘This Is How It Feels’, ‘Saturn 5’, ‘Move’, ‘Caravan’ and ‘She Comes In The Fall’, they remain one of the era’s most celebrated and enduring acts.

Much-loved not only in Manchester but all across the UK, Inspiral Carpets last took to the stage in 2015 at Leeds O2 Academy – a venue they will return to for the first time since on Saturday 8th April next year. Following the tragic loss of their close friend and drummer, Craig Gill, a year later, they went on an indefinite hiatus.

“Craig’s death had a profound effect on many people. The outpouring of love from around the world at the time gave some comfort to his family and friends as we all tried to come to terms with what had happened” the band say.

On the news of their 2023 reunion tour, the band are keen to emphasise the celebratory nature of the forthcoming live shows, giving fans a chance to sing along to their favourite hits and commemorate the life of Craig. As the band add:

“We know this will be an emotional journey for a lot of people, not least Craig’s family. We hope you’ll join us as we celebrate some of the music we created, and which has brought so much joy to people over the last 34 years.”

INSPIRAL CARPETS – 2023 TOUR:

March 2023

Thurs 23 Northampton Roadmenders

Fri 24 Newcastle Boiler Shop

Sat 25 Oxford Academy

Sun 26 Brighton Concorde 2

Fri 31 Cambridge Junction

April 2023

Sat 1 Manchester Albert Hall

Sun 2 Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Sat 8 Leeds O2 Academy

Thurs 13 Glasgow Galvanisers

Fri 14 Sheffield Leadmill

Sat 15 Shepherds Bush Empire

Fri 21 Coventry HMV Empire

Sat 22 Frome Cheese & Grain

From 10am on Friday 21st October you can purchase your Inspiral Carpets tour tickets HERE and tickets for their Brighton gig at the Concorde 2 can also be purchased HERE.