Premier League Match Day 11 – Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest
Posted On 18 Oct 2022 at 6:41 pm
Comment: 0
Adam Lallana replaces Pervis Estupinan as Albion look to win their first March under Roberto De Zerbi.
The Seagulls haven’t played the former double European champions since 2017.
The Albion will move up in to fifth in the Premier League with a win.
Forest boss Steve Cooper has brought former Brighton loan player Jesse Lingard back into the side as one of three changes for the visitors.
