Premier League Match Day 12 – Manchester City V Brighton & Hove Albion
Posted On 22 Oct 2022 at 2:08 pm
Comment: 0
The Seagulls travel north to the current Premier League champions.
Albion are unchanged from the team that drew with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. Which means that Adam Lallana starts in a packed midfield.
Kaoru Mitoma is again missing from the squad.
Albion have not won away to City in the Premier League era.
LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.
And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.