Premier League Match Day 12 – Manchester City V Brighton & Hove Albion

Posted On 22 Oct 2022 at 2:08 pm
The Seagulls travel north to the current Premier League champions.

Albion are unchanged from the team that drew with Nottingham Forest on Tuesday. Which means that Adam Lallana starts in a packed midfield.

Kaoru Mitoma is again missing from the squad.

Albion have not won away to City in the Premier League era.

 

