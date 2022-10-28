Nando’s deliveries could make busy bus stop unsafe



Plans for deliveries at a new Brighton Nando’s could result in one of the city’s busiest bus stops becoming unsafe, bus company bosses fear.

The developer of the Pavilion Point block next to the southbound London Road shops bus stop is asking permission for Deliveroo deliveries at the front from 11.30am to 11pm every day.

But Brighton and Hove Buses says it has “huge concerns” that bicycles and motorbikes would stop buses getting to the kerb, which would have a “severe negative impact” on passenger safety.

Commercial director Nick Hill said: “Whilst we welcome the arrival of new food and drink retailers at the development, the safety of our passengers and the accessibility of our services is paramount.

“In the current plans, delivery drivers will be permitted to wait on bicycles and motorbikes in front of the store, which for us raises huge concerns for the welfare of our passengers.”

“The London Road Shops bus stop is directly outside the development and it is one of the busiest bus stops in the city with over 1 million passengers each year.

“Of those passengers, around 250,000 journeys are made by elderly and disabled passholders, so if buses are prevented from accessing the kerb for any reason, there will be a severe negative impact on passenger safety and accessibility at this key shopping location.

“We are currently feeding back our concerns to Brighton and Hove City Council via the planning process.”

The roads on three sides of the block are lined with either bus stops or double yellow lines, which means there would be nowhere else for delivery riders to legally stop.

However, the double yellow lined stretch of road outside McDonald’s a few doors down, which also offers Deliveroo deliveries, is regularly lined with mopeds and motorbikes – despite a sign saying No Loading.

Other than a small loading bay, the other side of the road is also lined with bus stops and double yellows.

In summer last year, Brighton takeaway Mama Pollo in Lewes Road was refused a late-night licence after police pointed out there was nowhere for delivery drivers to park outside.

Part of the application, written by ADL Traffic and Highways, says: “Nando’s require Deliveroo collections for outbound / takeaway deliveries. The

permitted times of these collections needs to be 11:30am – 11pm, 7-days per week to align with the trading hours of the restaurant.

“Deliveroo collections will be on foot, or via bicycle / motorcycle and the number of trips is subject to demand and varies from site to site.

“Measures will be put in place to manage the Deliveroo staff whether that be on foot, or via bicycle or motorcycle.

“Nando’s will ensure seamless integration with the restaurant function and also adjacent retail uses.”

However, the application says students living in the accommodation block will be discouraged from having food delivered and not allowed any deliveries after 6.30pm – with anyone breaching this rule facing possible eviction.

Deliveries to the commercial units will be made via Oxford Court, behind the block, with up to six HGVs and four vans per day.

Developer Curlew Opportunities has already been granted permission for the larger of the two retail units on the ground floor to be split into three.

The tenants are Nando’s, Starbucks and Heavenly Desserts. The Co-Op has already opened in the other unit.

Nando’s was approached for comment but did not respond.

The planning application can be viewed here.