Storm Claudio set to hit Brighton overnight

Gales of up to 70mph are due to hit Brighton overnight as Storm Claudio moves through the English Channel.

the Met Office this afternoon issued a yellow weather warning, saying the strong winds could cause disruption.

The warning, which starts at midnight and runs until 8am tomorrow, says: “A small area of low pressure, named Storm Claudio by Meteo France, will move eastwards through the English Channel bringing a spell of strong to gale force winds.

“While the strongest winds are expected over the Channel Islands and northern France, parts of southern England may well see gales for a time overnight.

“Southerly winds will strengthen before veering westerly and are expected to gust to 50-60 mph, especially over coastal areas, with a risk of isolated coastal gusts to 70 mph.”