Brighton and Hove Albion to sign promising young attacking midfielder

Posted On 02 Nov 2022
Brighton and Hove Albion are due to sign a promising young attacking midfielder in two months’ time.

Albion said this evening (Wednesday 2 November): “The club has reached an agreement with Club Atlético Rosario Central to sign Argentinian attacking midfielder Facundo Buonanotte in the next transfer window.

“The transfer will be concluded once the window opens in January and will be subject to work permit and all regulatory approvals.”

Technical director David Weir said: “Facundo is a player we have been aware of for some time and we have been watching for a while.

“We are delighted we have now reached an agreement with Rosario and we look forward to welcoming Facundo to Brighton in January next year.”

Facundo came through the club’s youth academy at Rosario Central.

He made his senior professional debut in February of this year, scoring his first senior goal in July.

He also received his first call-up to Argentina’s under-20s in May 2022.

