Hove man kidnapped in Brighton

A Hove man was kidnapped in Brighton yesterday afternoon, Sussex Police said today.

The force said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a kidnapping in Brighton.

“About 3.45pm on Saturday 5 November, a man was reportedly assaulted and forced into a black hatchback vehicle in Chiddingly Close, Whitehawk.

“He was later located by concerned members of public about 5.25pm in North Drive, Brighton.

“The victim, a 43-year-old man from Hove, was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing.

“Following inquiries, a 39-year-old man from Brighton was arrested in Worthing in the early hours of Sunday 6 November on suspicion of kidnap and committing grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody at this time.”

Detective Inspector Cheryl Lewendon said: “This was a violent crime committed in daylight hours in a residential area, and it may have been witnessed by several people.

“I’m urging anyone who saw what happened, or anyone who captured any footage on mobile or CCTV, to please come forward.

“I’d like to reassure the public that we’re treating this as an isolated incident with no threat to the wider public.”

Anyone with information can report it online or call 101, quoting Operation Humble.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or report it online.