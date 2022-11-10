BREAKING NEWS

Brighton & Hove Albion drawn away at Charlton in Carabao League Cup

Posted On 10 Nov 2022 at 10:52 pm
By :
Comment: 0

Albion have a great chance of getting to their first League Cup quarter final in 44 years after being drawn away to League One Charlton in the 4th Round.

Albion lost 3-1 away at then League Champions in 1978 in the 5th round,  sill the furthest the Seagulls have progressed in the competition in 62 years.

After beating Arsenal 1-3 in the 3rd Round,  Albion travel to The Valley week commencing 19th December. Which will be the club’s first post World Cup match.

The Seagulls take on Aston Villa this Sunday (13 November ) in the Premier League.

