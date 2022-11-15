Citywide ban on smoky woodburners planned

Councillors are being asked to approve the development of a citywide smoke control area, which would ban the use of non-certified woodburning stoves, by next year.

Burning wood on an open fire would also be outlawed, although smokeless fuels could still be burnt.

Burning seasoned wood in a stove approved by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) would still be allowed.

The measure is one of several in Brighton and Hove City Council’s Air Quality Action Plan, which councillors are asked to approve today.

A report going before the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee this afternoon recommends: “That the committee requests officers to prioritise the development and delivery of a citywide Smoke Control Area to help tackle the harmful effects of particulate matter.”

About half of Brighton – including the city centre, St Jame’s Street, Hanover and Bevendean – is already designated a smoke control area.

Households burning outlawed fuel can be fined up to £300 by the council if it decides a household is producing too much smoke, or up to £1,000 for burning unauthorised fuel without an exempt appliance.

Outdoor barbecues, fire pits, pizza ovens and chimineas can still be used to burn any fuel.

The Air Quality Action Plan has 60 recommendations to improve air quality, aiming to increase active travel, public transport use and the need to travel, the uptake of low and zero-emission vehicles, monitoring and public awareness and emissions from buildings.

Councillor Amy Heley, co-chair of the Environment, Transport and Sustainability committee said: “I’m pleased we’ve been bold and ambitious in setting out our plans to improve air quality in Brighton & Hove.

“Air pollution is responsible for thousands of deaths in England every year and we need to do more to reduce harmful emissions which directly impact on the air we breathe.

“The quality and quantity of feedback provided into our consultation demonstrates the demands for higher standards for air quality in the city. Alongside improving our reporting and monitoring that is what we’ve done in this plan.

“These measures, together with the work we’re already doing, means we can work towards cleaner air for a healthier Brighton and Hove.”