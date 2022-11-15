More deluges on the way, Met Office warns

A weather warning for more heavy showers in Brighton and Hove tomorrow night has been issued by the Met Office.

The warning is in place from 5pm tomorrow until 6am on Thursday, and says there is a chance of flooding and disruption.

It says: “Following heavy showers on Wednesday, a band of heavy rain will move northeastwards on Wednesday evening, followed by further heavy showers overnight.

“15 to 25 mm rain is likely to fall widely, with 30 to 40 mm in a few places over a 12 hour period.

“With the ground already saturated, this may lead to some flooding.

“Strong winds are also likely, with gusts 40 to 50 mph possible along coasts.”