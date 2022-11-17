Kaiser Chiefs, The Fratellis & The Sherlocks entertain Brighton gig goers

KAISER CHIEFS + THE FRATELLIS + THE SHERLOCKS – BRIGHTON CENTRE 14.11.22

Not much could have dragged me out for a 76 mile round trip on a Monday night, but the opportunity to see three highly respected bands from the indie scene playing live on day nine of a thirteen date tour is one of those, especially as I had never seen any of them play live before. Also the fact that I am making the trip with my youngest whose favourite band are playing tonight is a big factor, especially as they have never been to a gig exclusively with Dad in their 21 years, so I’m very excited at the prospect. Even the rain which greets us to Brighton as we drive onto the seafront is not enough to dampen our high spirits and reminded me that my gig trainers need replacing as they have sprung a leak. I knew I should have worn my Docs!

Top of the bill for the ‘All Together UK Tour’ are the Kaiser Chiefs. They follow in a line of some top bands to come out of the Leeds area including The Wedding Present, Gang of Four, The Mekons, Sisters of Mercy, The Mission, and Soft Cell, but to mention a few.

The Kaiser Chiefs formed in 2000 under the guise of ‘Parva’ until an inspirational name change in 2003, in tribute to the Leeds United captain and cult hero, Lucas Radebe, who had previously played football for a team in South Africa with the same name (replace the Z with an S), seemed to coincide with an upturn in fortune.

They are now seven studio albums deep and have enjoyed much success. Their first album, ‘Employment’ sold over three million copies and laid the foundations for a successful career with an Ivor Novello Award and a Brit Award forthcoming but to mention a couple. Tonight we are promised a journey through their back catalogue, ably supported by two big names on the indie scene.

First up tonight are The Sherlocks and like the Kaiser Chiefs they hail from Yorkshire. A Sheffield band who released their first single ten years ago. Originally consisting of two sets of brothers, in 2020 Josh and Andy Davidson left the band, leaving singer Kiaran Crook and drummer Brandon Crook to continue where they had left off, and they soon recruited guitarist Alex Proctor and bassist Trent Jackson.

The Brighton Centre is about half full as the band take to the stage at 7.10pm and I am suitably impressed with their opening track ‘Falling’ which has a hint of Oasis about it and turns out to be my favourite song from their set. It has understandably had more than twice the streams on Spotify than any other track from their latest album. This is a taster of what is to come as their commercial indie rock appeals to the audience, with anthemic tunes that are suited to a large arena, they don’t stray from their tried and tested formula.

The only time they slow the tempo is briefly towards the end of ‘Magic Man’ when the audience can take a momentary breather before the onslaught continues. There is plenty of crowd involvement with clapping along for both ‘NYC (Sing It Loud)’ and ‘Live For The Moment’. Pretty impressive for the first band on, but they have had three Top 20 albums so I shouldn’t have expected any less. A 29 minute set is concluded with their most well-known song ‘Chasing Shadows’ and they have succeeded in warming up the ever increasing crowd.

The Sherlocks:

Kiaran Crook – vocals, lead guitar

Alex Proctor – guitar

Trent Jackson – bass

Brandon Crook on drums

The Sherlocks setlist:

‘Falling’ (from 2022 ‘World I Understand’ album)

‘Magic Man’ (from 2019 ‘Under Your Sky’ album)

‘Will You Be There’ (from 2015 ‘Live For The Moment’ album)

‘NYC (Sing It Out Loud)’ (from 2019 ‘Under Your Sky’ album)

‘Live For The Moment’ (from 2015 ‘Live For The Moment’ album)

‘City Lights’ (from 2022 ‘World I Understand’ album)

‘Chasing Shadows’ (from 2015 ‘Live For The Moment’ album)

www.thesherlocksmusic.co.uk

The music being played between acts is quite eclectic and the crowd seem to be enjoying the wide ranging tunes. Prior to the main support act coming on stage we are treated to a couple of David Bowie tunes in ‘Fashion’ and ‘Young Americans.’

I have to be honest and say that The Fratellis are the band I have been most looking forward to seeing on tonight’s star studded indie bill. Even now, some sixteen years later, their debut album ‘Costello Music’ is a regular on my car stereo, mainly in part down to my daughter Izzy’s love of the band. Listening to the album is not just a musical experience, but also that of storytelling. Emanating from Glasgow and formed in 2005, they took the scene by storm first time round. After a three year hiatus from 2009, they returned refreshed and have been working hard without really getting the chart success their music probably deserves.

The lights dim and the ‘Can Can’ does the perfect job in getting the crowd in the mood for what is to prove a highly entertaining set. The Fratellis have been mixing up their setlist a bit during their support of the Kaiser Chiefs on this tour and we are excited to see what will be on tonight’s musical menu.

What is guaranteed is that they start with a crowd favourite in ‘Henrietta’ and we are already bouncing around in our balcony seats wishing we are downstairs. This their debut single peaked at number 19 in the charts some 16 years ago as the band found almost instant success and it’s a rousing start to their set winning over the crowd instantly. Biggest surprise of the set was how well the disco classic ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ with its trumpet introduction transferred over to a more indie dance sound with such ease, winning over the crowd with many singing along to the chorus. So nice to see the English crowd enjoying the song that was played in the Scottish dressing room after qualifying for the last Euros.

Their second Top 10 single ‘Whistle For The Choir’ slows the pace down but not the enthusiasm of the rapidly filling arena. The brilliant ‘Flathead’ is probably my highlight of the set. It reached number 67 on downloads alone, as the vinyl EP was excluded from sales due to it being a limited edition. During this number the backing singers ‘The Wild Tonics’ really come into their own, giving their all during the “Bada ba ba da-da-da-da’s”. These three Doncaster lasses’ performance is full of energy and certainly adds to the overall live experience. Along with the two man brass section they complement the whole sound. Jon ends the song playing the harmonica on his knees at the front of the stage.

The variety of The Fratellis songs is not lost on me as they play ‘We Need Medicine’ which you could almost imagine being sung by a gospel choir. The penultimate song of the set is their biggest hit, the rowdy and crowd pleasing ‘Chelsea Dagger’, the title coming from his wife-to-be’s burlesque stage name at the time of its release. The Celtic supporting Jon Fratelli was honoured when his, and my, team started playing this after every goal scored at Parkhead back in 2008. Of course this song gets the majority of the crowd singing along with the standing area in full dance mode.

They end the set with their second cover song of the evening and we get some rock ‘n roll in the form of their own version of ‘Runaround Sue’ which again goes down supremely well. A top forty minutes of entertainment.

Now all I need is to see them headlining their own tour, in the mosh pit, and ideally in Glasgow as I can imagine that being the perfect wild evening. The only noticeable absence from tonight’s set was ‘Creepin Up The Backstairs’ which would have had me moshing on the balcony. The bar has been well and truly set high for the main act of the evening, and I can’t see anything topping the grin on Izzy’s face as the band left the stage.

The Fratellis:

Jon Fratelli (John Lawler) – lead vocals, guitar

Baz Fratelli (Barry Wallace) – bass

Mince Fratelli (Gordon McRory) – drums

Not introduced to the audience, but I would hazard a guess at:

Will Foster – keyboards

Ryan Quigley – trumpet

Paul Towndrow – saxophone.

Harriet, Katy and Bel (The Wild Tonics) backing singers

The Fratellis setlist:

(Intro) ‘Can Can’ (Jacques Offenbach composition)

‘Henrietta’ (from 2006 ‘Costello Music’ album, which reached No.2 in the charts. Single reached No.19)

‘Impostors (Little By Little)’ (from 2015 ‘Eyes Wide, Tongue Tied’ album)

‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ (Baccara cover) (from 2021 ‘Yes Sir, I Can Boogie’ single)

‘Whistle For The Choir’ (from 2006 ‘Costello Music’ album. Single reached No.9)

‘Living In The Dark’ (from 2021 ‘Half Drunk Under A Full Moon’ album, reached No.12)

‘Flathead’ (from 2006 ‘Costello Music’ album)

‘Six Days In June’ (from 2021 ‘Half Drunk Under A Full Moon’ album, reached No.12)

‘Ole Black ‘N Blue Eyes’ (from 2006 ‘Costello Music’ album)

‘We Need Medicine’ (from 2013 ‘We Need Medicine’ album, reached No.26)

‘Chelsea Dagger’ (from 2006 ‘Costello Music’ album. Single reached No.5)

‘Runaround Sue’ (Dion Cover)

www.thefratellis.com

With the stage time approaching for tonight’s headliners, Kaiser Chiefs, the full eight and a half minutes of The Who’s ‘Won’t Get Fooled Again’ is blasting out of the PA system. As the song ends we are pitched into full darkness. Cue mobile phones in the crowd below filming the long awaited entrance of their idols. There is video of the band looking out at the crowd through a peephole before they enter from stage left, but where is Ricky? Then high above the stage he makes his appearance standing in front of a slightly larger than half moon and we get down to business with ‘Born To Be A Dancer’ from their debut album released some seventeen years ago now.

‘Never Miss A Beat’ also goes down well and Ricky takes his first sip of water after an energetic start to proceedings. During ‘Heat Dies Down’ Ricky shows off some nifty footwork as he flicks up the mic stand, and then throws it high in the air and catches it during the next song. Pretty damn impressive if you ask me.

After the much publicised complaints doing the social media rounds about last week’s performance at the London 02 being sub-par owing to Ricky sadly battling with his demons, I was slightly concerned about tonight, but I can report that there are no forgotten lyrics and the focus is on having a good night.

I am enjoying some of the background graphics, especially the retro games for ‘Na Na Na Na Naaa’, and the Blackpool images for ‘Northern Holiday’.

The new single ‘How 2 Dance’ is well received but it really doesn’t cut it for me. There is then a lull in proceedings with some acoustic numbers and ‘Coming Home’ has the crowd waving their hands in the air.

It really starts to liven up with ‘Factory Gates’ before they go big with two of their most popular hits in ‘Everyday I Love You Less And Less’ followed by their only number one hit, ‘Ruby’ which both succeed in having the crowd in raptures. ‘I Predict A Riot’ has football supporters on the graphics behind the band which is probably apt considering the reputation of their beloved Leeds United support. It has Izzy and I moshing in our seats once again.

My previously unobstructed view of the stage is now not quite so as the woman in front of me is loving every moment and her arms are flailing above her head before she eventually can’t resist and gets up to dance. Thankfully it doesn’t make too much difference to my view as I am able to peer around her. It’s just nice to see music making people happy in such grim times. Talking of which there is a hardcore youthful mosh pit of between twenty and thirty people throughout the faster songs, increasing substantially in size for the big hits.

Andrew Whitey White’s guitar expertise noticeably comes to the fore during ‘Misery Company’ whilst the rest of the band prove to be a tight outfit. I am particularly drawn to the keyboard tower which looks like a large piece of equipment even from up in the balcony. Ricky is an enigmatic frontman and though he maybe isn’t on top form tonight he still pulls through.

Finishing off the set with the ever relevant ‘The Angry Mob’ has the crowd repeatedly singing along to the lyrics “We are the angry mob, we read the papers everyday, we like who we like, we hate who we hate, but we’re also easily swayed”, which pretty much sums up the division and hatred created by some areas of the media.

There is barely time to catch breath as the band leave stage and return before you can barely shout “mooooooooooooooooooore”’ A two song encore ends with the circle pit finally making an appearance during ‘Oh My God’ with which everyone appears to be left satisfied with the 85 minute Kaiser Chiefs offering.

A special hats off to the Kaiser Chiefs for giving the crowd the chance to donate a fiver to The Trussell Trust Food Banks by texting Kaiser Chiefs to the advertised number, reminding us that we are all together. A sad indictment on our society that we have the need for food banks but a nice touch from the band.

Kaiser Chiefs:

Ricky Wilson – lead vocals

Andrew ‘Whitey’ White – guitar

Simon Rix – bass

Nick ‘Peanut’ Baines – keyboards

Vijay Mistry – drums

Kaiser Chiefs setlist:

‘Born To Be A Dancer’ (from 2005 ‘Employment’ album)

‘Never Miss A Beat’ (from 2008 ‘Off With Their Heads’ album. Single reached No.5)

‘Heat Dies Down’ (from 2007 ‘Yours Truly, Angry Mob’ album)

‘Na Na Na Na Naa’ (from 2005 ‘Employment’ album)

‘Modern Way’ (from 2005 ‘Employment’ album. Single reached No.11)

‘How 2 Dance’ (new single released this month)

‘Coming Home’ (from 2014 ‘Education, Education, Education & War’ album)

‘Love’s Not A Competition (But I’m Winning)’ (from 2007 ‘Yours Truly, Angry Mob’ album)

‘Northern Holiday’ (from 2019 ‘Duck’ album)

‘The Factory Gates’ (from 2014 ‘Education, Education, Education & War’ album)

‘Everyday I Love You Less And Less’ (from 2005 ‘Employment’ album. Single reached No.10)

‘Ruby’ (from 2007 ‘Yours Truly, Angry Mob’ album. Single reached No.1)

‘Hole In My Soul’ (from 2016 ‘Stay Together’ album)

‘Misery Company’ (from 2014 ‘Education, Education, Education & War’ album)

‘I Predict A Riot’ (from 2005 ‘Employment’ album. Single reached No.9)

‘The Angry Mob’ (from 2007 ‘Yours Truly, Angry Mob’ album. Single reached No.22)

(encore)

‘People Know How To Love One Another’ (from 2019 ‘Duck’ album)

‘Oh My God’ (from 2005 ‘Employment’ album. Single reached No.6)

www.kaiserchiefs.com