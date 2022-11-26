Spear Of Destiny – Brighton concert report

SPEAR OF DESTINY – PATTERNS, BRIGHTON 25.11.22

So, we all quiffed our hair into perfect flattops and headed down to Patterns to catch the legendary, Spear Of Destiny on their ‘Ghost Population’ tour.

As most people reading this review will know, Spear Of Destiny were founded back in 1983 by singer and songwriter Kirk Brandon and bassist Stan Stammers from the ashes of Theatre Of Hate, and named, with characteristic grandeur, for the weapon with which the Roman Centurion Longinus pierced the body of the crucified JC. No Pressure then!

Over the many years Spear Of Destiny have had an ever-changing line-up with only Kirk the permanent member.

Jumping into the TARDIS back to 1983, much of the group’s wonderful debut album, the ‘Grapes Of Wrath’, was already in place before Lasette Ames and Chris Bell joined, though subsequently it’s generally acknowledged that much of the album was Theatre Of Hate. Sadly nothing from ‘Grapes Of Wrath’ this evening, or one of my personal faves ‘Sod’s Law’ (1992).

This original quartet did not survive for long, with Ames and Bell quitting. By the time SoD began work on their second album, 1984’s ‘One Eyed Jacks’, drummer Dolphin Taylor, sax player Nick Donnelly, Neil Pyre and guitarist Alan St Clair were on board. This version of SoD is still considered by many to be the definitive. 1985’s ‘World Service’, ‘Outland’ (1987) and ‘The Price You Pay’ (1988), maintained the standard. Anyway, this is not a history lesson.

Patterns is a great venue, dark and strangely misty tonight! Perfect for Kirk and the boys.

A pretty good crowd had gathered, ready for the current SoD (actually band’s longest serving lineup to date, including Adrian Portas (New Model Army/Sex Gang Children), Craig Adams (Sisters of Mercy/The Cult/The Mission) and Phil Martini (Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind), as well as Clive Osborne on saxophone and Steve Allen-Jones on keys,) to rock this town.

Starting with a cracking ‘Land Of Shame’ straight into ‘Radio Radio’ and ‘Rocket Ship’. Very tight, and noisey. Then a dip into the new LP, ‘Ghost Population’ (which came out on 14th November) with ‘Waster’ and ‘Clarion Call’, mixing in well with the set.

Then followed the classic ‘Young Men’ from ‘One Eyed Jacks’, swiftly followed by ‘So In Love With You’ and ‘The Price You Pay’, from the album of the same name. It goes without saying that by now the crowd were interested.

Another new one, ‘Neolithic By Design’ follows. Then we go straight into ‘These Days Are Gone’, ‘Lucky Man’ and another one from ‘Ghost Population’, ‘Pilgrim’. All tight and loud.

And it’s into the home straight with a totally fabulous version of the ‘Religion’ LP’s ‘Prison Planet’, swiftly followed by ‘Outlands’ ‘Pumpkin Man’ and finally ‘World Service’s’ ‘I Can See’.

With the venue set to close at 10pm, the band swiftly returned for a brief encore, which I like to remember as ‘One Eyed Jacks’ ‘Rainmaker’.

An evening of true rock n excess!

Spear Of Destiny:

Kirk Brandon – vocals, guitar

Adrian Portas – guitar

Craig Adams – bass

Phil Martini – drums

Clive Osborne – saxophone

Steve Allen-Jones – keys

Spear Of Destiny setlist:

‘Land Of Shame’

‘Radio Radio’

‘Shine’

‘Rocket Ship’

‘Waster’

‘Clarion Call’

‘Young Men’

‘So In Love With You’

‘The Price’

‘Neolithic By Design’

‘These Days Are Gone’

‘Lucky Man’

‘Pilgrim’

‘Prison Planet’

‘Pumpkin Man’

‘I Can See’

(encore)

‘Rainmaker’

www.kirkbrandon.com