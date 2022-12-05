Electric Six ‘Born To Be Ridiculed’ – Brighton gig to close tour

The six-piece American band Electric Six who hail from from Detroit, and are famed for their ‘Danger! High Voltage’, ‘Gay Bar’ and ‘Dance Commander’ singles, will be appearing right by the sea on Sunday 11th December 2022, when they will be rockin’ up at the ever popular Concorde 2 on Madeira Drive in Brighton. Where they will be unleashing their brand of rock music infused with elements of “garage, disco, punk rock, new wave, and metal”.

Since the initial success of ‘Gay Bar’, ‘Danger! High Voltage’ and ‘Dance Commander’ , which can all be found on their debut album ‘Fire’ (2003), Electric Six have been extremely productive as they have released around 15 full-length albums, two rarities albums, and a live album. A live DVD, ‘Absolute Treasure’, was released for download in 2014.

“Perhaps you were too busy marvelling at how wonderful it felt to have your life ripped apart by Electric Six at the last couple of shows to notice that Electric Six didn’t even have a new album. Well, my friend, that is going to change. This year, you’re going to have your life and your mind shredded by brand new E6 stuff for the first time in four years!!!! The new album is ‘Born To Be Ridiculed’ and it may be the poppiest, danciest Electric Six you’ve ever known. Join us as we move through Germany, Hungary, Austria, Czech Republic, Holland, Belgium and France before we settle into a purgatory of UK and Irish merriment. Electric Six has it…..and Lord knows Electric Six has tried to get rid of it….but it can’t. Until one of the other bands step up and stop Electric Six (which is yet to happen)….you’re stuck with us. Ridicule us all you like….we were born to take it!!!!” Electric Six

The current lineup of the band is listed as Dick Valentine – lead vocals (1996–present), Johnny Na$hinal (yes it does have a dollar sign) – lead guitar, backing vocals (2003–present), Christopher Tait aka Tait Nucleus? (yes it has a question mark) – keyboards, backing vocals (2003–present), Da Vé – rhythm guitar, backing vocals (2012–present), Rob Lower – bass (2015–present) and Hyperkube Bonanza – drums, backing vocals (2016–present).

Tickets can be bought for their Concorde 2, Brighton gig on Sunday 11th December 2022 HERE and HERE.

Electric Six last played live at the Concorde 2 on 12th December last year. Read our review of that night HERE.

linktr.ee/Electricsix