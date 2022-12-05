One of a kind Thomas Truax announces return to Brighton

Merging a fevered imagination and solid songwriting with a mad scientist’s brain for weird gadgets, true one-off American singer Thomas Truax has confirmed that he will be making a welcome return to Brighton, when he will be rollin’ in at at the Green Door Store on Friday 3rd February 2023 in support of his forthcoming long player ‘Dream Catching Songs’, which is due to drop on 20th January. The album features none other than Budgie on drums, Mother Superior on mechanical percussion and special guest appearances by Luna. Find out more HERE and purchase your concert tickets from HERE or HERE.

Described by UNCUT magazine as “shaping up nicely as one of the great rock eccentrics” while Splendid magazine called him “one of the five or ten best singer/songwriters in the world that you’ve never heard of…an exceptional talent.”, he is also known for his unique self-made instruments including a motorized drum machine made of bike wheels, spoons and other found items called ‘Mother Superior’ and a souped up Gramophone called ‘The Hornicator’.

After riding the album/tour/album/tour cycle perpetually over nearly two decades with these ‘band mates’, Thomas decided it was due time to dedicate himself to expanding the menagerie with some new musical contraptions.

Bolstered by his Bandcamp supporters and some Arts Council England funding, he devoted much of last year to dreaming up and building these special new musical inventions which, alongside his familiar friends, will be previewed on this tour.

Notable Truax supporters and collaborators include Jarvis Cocker, Duke Special, Gemma Ray, Richard Hawley, Amanda Palmer, Brian Viglione (Dresden Dolls/Violent Femmes) Bob Log III, Budgie (of Siouxsie and the Banshees/Creatures/Slits) and the late author Terry Pratchett.

Other media quotes:

“Endlessly inventive and creative… A show not to be missed!” – Oxford Times

“His gigs are extraordinary, fizzing with showmanship.” – Q

“When he performs, it is a spectacle – the originality and seeming impossibility of what he does is much of the appeal.” -The Guardian

Find out more by visiting www.thomastruax.com

Visit and ‘LIKE’ our ‘What’s On – from Brighton and Hove News’ Facebook page HERE.