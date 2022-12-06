Whitehawk primary school ‘requires improvement’



A Whitehawk school has been rated as needing improvement after a challenging pandemic years and a high staff turnover.

In the latest Ofsted report, St Mark’s CE Primary School’s quality of education and early years provision were graded as requires improvement – the second lowest grade.

The report identified the “significant changes of leadership and staffing over the past year” as one of the challenges faced by the school.

Behaviour and attitudes, personal development, and leadership and management were all graded “good”.

Headteacher Jane Fendley said: “St Mark’s was inspected recently by Ofsted, who are the government’s school inspectors.

“Their overall judgement was that the school requires improvement. We accept this judgement and continue to work hard to make the improvements they have called for.

“Ofsted’s judgements were very much in line with our own self assessment, and inspectors recognised that leaders have clear plans to move the school forward.

“We were delighted that they judged three of the five areas to be good – behaviour and attitudes, personal development and leadership and management.

“Inspectors also said that ‘pupils beam with happiness to learn in a place where staff ensure that all pupils show care and respect for each other’ and ‘pupils behave very well.’

“We’re thrilled that our parents have given Ofsted such positive feedback. Their support really means a lot to us.

“All our staff are really committed to improving the school.

“I’m confident that when the Ofsted inspectors next visit they will see first-hand the improvements they have called for.”

Inspectors said that the curriculum is not helping pupils learn well enough.

The report states: “Pupils can find it hard to connect ideas together and remember learning over time.

“Assessment is also not used well enough to identify gaps in pupils’ learning.

“Teachers do not quickly spot what learning pupils need to revisit to help them develop secure subject knowledge.”

However, the school was praised for its provision for pupils with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The report said: “The Ocean Room provides a supportive space for pupils with SEND to receive additional help with their learning.

“Therapies such as sensory circuits help pupils learn to use their bodies.

“Where needed, carefully developed learning plans make it clear to pupils what they must do to manage their feelings or how to ask for help when they need it.”

You can view the report on the school’s website here.