BREAKING NEWS

Hove by-election turnout better than expected

Posted On 09 Dec 2022 at 2:42 pm
By :
Comment: 0

The turnout in the Hove by-election was better than expected at 34.24 per cent.

The consensus among the parties was that it was likely to be about 20 per cent.

The by-election, in Wish ward, is for a seat on Brighton and Hove City Council.

The returning officer, Geoff Raw, said that a total of 2,600 turned out to vote out of an electorate of 7,593.

Spacewords Brighton

Of those, 717 voted by post and 1,883 cast their ballot at a polling station.

The count is under way in the chamber at Hove Town Hall.

Among those watching the count is the Labour MP for Hove Peter Kyle.

The seat became vacant on the death of long-serving Conservative councillor Garry Peltzer Dunn.

xmas collections

The candidates are Peter Revell (Conservative), Bella Sankey (Labour), Ollie Sykes (Green), Stewart Stone (Liberal Democrat) and Patricia Mountain (UK Independence Party).

LIKE WHAT WE DO? HELP US TO DO MORE OF IT BY DONATING HERE.

And don't forget to sign up to our email newsletter, bringing you the week's biggest stories every Thursday.

Leave a Reply

*

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Quirkies

Humpback whale spotted off Brighton

Posted On06 Dec 2022

Eurovision's Sam Ryder filmed latest music video on top of i360

Posted On24 Oct 2022

First look at gothic garden folly branded "bonkers"

Posted On07 Sep 2022

Sponsored Editorial

How a new Brighton store aims to undercut supermarkets and help shoppers save the planet

Posted On12 Aug 2022

Small businesses suffering from rising energy costs

Posted On08 Jun 2022

Brighton and Hove News seeks trainee community news reporter

Posted On04 Apr 2022

What readers are saying

Categories

Terms & Conditions. Copyright Brighton & Hove News 2014. All Rights Reserved. Site by Brightonwp.com