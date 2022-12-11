Nova Twins to close UK tour in Brighton at Chalk

Asked about what it takes to make it into a Nova Twins song, the heavy alternative rock renegades have a few words that spring to mind. “Power and fight” replies singer and guitarist Amy Love. “Imagination” adds bassist Georgia South. “We imagined this band because we didn’t have anyone like us to look up to. That was the fun bit. there were no rules to who we can be.”

Nova Twins are the zeitgeist-capturing polymath pioneers that our times have been waiting for. Their debut album ‘Who Are The Girls?’ planted their flag as outliers on a mission. The same fighting spirit is ingrained in their new, Mercury shortlisted album ‘Supernova’, a piece of work that’s fearlessly itself – once again playing with genre and rich in different moods, textures, and layers, all the while retaining that purity and simplicity of the essential elements: south, love, bass, guitars, drums, and a whole lot of energy.

A clash of ideas from the worlds of punk, rap, pop, rock and beyond, their sound is one that smashes genres and showcases the many facets of the duo, resulting in one of the scene’s premiere live bands and fiercest festival acts. Nova Twins reach a very broad church, without diluting what they’re all about.

If more artists blazed a trail like this, we’d be celebrating a lot more difference, rather than craving what’s safe and similar. From being “shunned” when they arrived on the scene, now Nova Twins are leading a game all their own. Now, there are no rules.

The Brighton & Hove News Music Team covered the Nova Twins at this year’s Glastonbury Festival, where our reviewer gushed thus:

“Nova Twins are a rap-rock duo (with a touring drummer) consisting of Amy Love on guitar and vocals, and Georgia South on bass. I’ve seen them a few times before, and not only do they never fail to impress, they seem to improve every time that I see them.

They are a mind-blowing live band, with incredible musicianship. Georgia South is in danger of joining the honourable society of lead bassists, despite her tender years. They have just released their second album ‘Supernova’, and much of tonight’s set comes from it. On tonight’s showing, it sounds as if it is a very impressive piece of work”.

Nova Twins will embark on an eleven date UK and Ireland tour this coming Spring. The final date of which will be here in Brighton at Chalk in Pool Valley, which is brought to us by local promoters LOUT. This date being Saturday 4th March 2023. Support will come from Witch Fever and Uninvited.

You can purchase your tickets HERE or HERE. I wouldn’t hang around if I were you as their forthcoming London concert at the Lexington sold out in 13 mins!

novatwins.co.uk